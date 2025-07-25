I Took a Stand After My DIL Humiliated My Son, But His Response Cut Me Deep

I didn’t say anything after that. I just let it go. I didn’t mean to stir up drama, I just felt the need to protect him in that moment. But I also realize he’s grown, and he’s trying to handle his marriage like an adult.



Still, I’m walking away feeling weird. Was I out of line? Should I have just kept quiet and let them deal with it? Or was I right to speak up when I felt she was belittling him? Curious to hear from others, especially parents with adult kids. When do you step in, and when do you stay out of it?