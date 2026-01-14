15+ Cooking Experiments Where Triumph and Disaster Collide
We have our own stories of culinary mishaps. But it’s one thing to over-salt the soup, and quite another to create an epic kitchen disaster that will be remembered for years. Imagine: a friend who makes a pizza that resembles anything but a pizza. Or what if you intended to fry some chicken, but mistakenly added coconut oil, and then dropped parts of a broken garlic press into the soup?
We put together funny and ridiculous kitchen failures that prove even if a dish looks alarming, it’s no reason not to eat it. The most important thing is the story!
I’m 34. Dad decided to make a cake for my birthday. We couldn’t stop laughing.
I ruined the soup because of a mistake.
I wanted to fry the chicken a little before adding the vegetables and water so that it would have a better consistency, but there were 2 bottles of oil, one sunflower and one coconut. By mistake, I took the coconut oil, I tried to correct it by adding parsley, spearmint, cilantro, caper and turmeric but the coconut smell does not disappear.
What I wanted to make vs what I got
Unless you are going to be selling them, individually, just break off a piece and enjoy.
My garlic press broke in my hands, and the rest of the shards are now in my soup.
My friend made pizza.
I spent 3 hours making many servings of Rendang, none of my family want to eat it because it doesn’t look nice.
I tried to make “lemon peel candy” first time, and it ended up a complete disaster.
We attempted onigiri. Gave up. Made rice pie instead.
Sister-in-law made “chicken Alfredo.”
- This is what happens when people learn to cook using videos from the Internet. © Sweepy_time / Reddit
My dad baked this bread for Thanksgiving.
I tried to make a Chantilly cake. Really focus on the word tried.
Made sardine and pickle aspic for a Christmas Eve party. Nobody ate it.
The “perfect medium rare” steak my dad made me.
Making my first casserole, I think. A casserole is just a bunch of random stuff you throw in a dish and bake, right?
Our attempts at making pizza
I was feeling festive and made some eyeballs meatballs and now no one wants to eat them.
Tried to make French toast for the first time.
You soaked the bread, more than 8 seconds, didn't you? Sounds strange, I know, but just dip for 4 seconds per side, ALWAYS works for me.
