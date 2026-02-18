17 Treasures That Prove True Style Lasts Forever, Even When Trends Change

Curiosities
19 hours ago
17 Treasures That Prove True Style Lasts Forever, Even When Trends Change

It’s possible that right now your new perfect look is collecting dust in your grandmother’s chest. The quality of the stitching, the natural fabrics, and the style from the past turn ordinary vintage into an object of envy. We put together vintage items that look no worse than the latest collections of luxury brands.

I was given my grandmother’s old purse.

This dress was made by my great-grandmother for my mom.

Julianna Carson
5 hours ago

I'm an actual fashion designer, and that dress is so classic that even I can't tell what generation it's from! Gorgeous!

-
-
Reply

Tried on my mom’s dress. Grandma says all the boys will be mine.

My mom gave me a T-shirt she absolutely adored in the 70s.

Julianna Carson
5 hours ago

Artwork is R. Crumb, 1967. Hugely popular throughout the 70's. Cheryl's right--everybody had one!

-
-
Reply

Nothing is more satisfying than wearing a fully vintage outfit.

Julianna Carson
5 hours ago

That street looks like it's in England, so I think the appropriate term is : Swingin' Bird! (I'm going to go put on my Petula Clark records!)

-
-
Reply

Found a vintage velvet dress and fascinator.

I bought this dress from an antique shop for my birthday.

My vintage finds: a pop-art patchwork dress and a cut-out dress.

Julianna Carson
5 hours ago

Janis Joplin and Nancy Sinatra! Technically, these were a little before my time, but I'm still feeling nostalgic! Nothing more classic than whit Go-Go Boots!

-
-
Reply

This magnificent dress in the store was labeled “1950s.”

My dream of a vintage wedding dress came true.

This is how I style my vintage German wool skirt.

I received a stunning handmade vintage dress.

My vintage suede fringe jacket I found at a flea market in Milan

Julianna Carson
4 hours ago

The smartphone kind of ruins the look, lol, but you can tell from the cut that that's authentic 70's vintage--I can't believe the shape that suede fringe is in! Great find!

-
-
Reply

A patchwork denim coat from the 1970s is my dream!

Julianna Carson
4 hours ago

You look like you belong in a music video for Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd! Or at least a 1970's Doctor Who serial with Tom Baker.

-
-
Reply

Thrifted the winter outfit of the century.

Prom dress made of thick cotton in 80s style for only $3

My vintage bag collection

And these people got really lucky on their thrifting journey.

Preview photo credit Huensun / Pikabu

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads