I'm an actual fashion designer, and that dress is so classic that even I can't tell what generation it's from! Gorgeous!
17 Treasures That Prove True Style Lasts Forever, Even When Trends Change
It’s possible that right now your new perfect look is collecting dust in your grandmother’s chest. The quality of the stitching, the natural fabrics, and the style from the past turn ordinary vintage into an object of envy. We put together vintage items that look no worse than the latest collections of luxury brands.
I was given my grandmother’s old purse.
This dress was made by my great-grandmother for my mom.
- This is the kind of dress you meet your future spouse in! © le4t / Reddit
Tried on my mom’s dress. Grandma says all the boys will be mine.
- What are you doing at my parents’ place? They have exactly the same wardrobe! © dobry.barmale j / Pikabu
My mom gave me a T-shirt she absolutely adored in the 70s.
Artwork is R. Crumb, 1967. Hugely popular throughout the 70's. Cheryl's right--everybody had one!
- I checked the prices for 3 similar T-shirts, and together they cost around $600. © Repulsive-Paint-2202 / Reddit
Nothing is more satisfying than wearing a fully vintage outfit.
That street looks like it's in England, so I think the appropriate term is : Swingin' Bird! (I'm going to go put on my Petula Clark records!)
- This outfit sent me on a time travel. I thought the photo was actually from the 70s! © Hot_Restaurant_9545 / Reddit
Found a vintage velvet dress and fascinator.
I bought this dress from an antique shop for my birthday.
- Wow, reminds me of Cat’s party dress from Casper. Love it! © kellyjellybellybeanz / Reddit
My vintage finds: a pop-art patchwork dress and a cut-out dress.
Janis Joplin and Nancy Sinatra! Technically, these were a little before my time, but I'm still feeling nostalgic! Nothing more classic than whit Go-Go Boots!
- You have an amazing style! I wasn’t built for fashion, but you’re in it like a fish in water! Thank you for sharing your incredible finds. © Strange_Medicine_938 / Reddit
- Be sure to let me know when you’re going to sell anything! I want to buy them all! © surenicejoke / Reddit
This magnificent dress in the store was labeled “1950s.”
My dream of a vintage wedding dress came true.
- I nearly fell off the bed when I saw it. © Lumpy_Highway_2685 / Reddit
This is how I style my vintage German wool skirt.
I received a stunning handmade vintage dress.
- Oh wow! What a stunner! You look “Old Hollywood” in it! © Humble-Razzmatazz791 / Reddit
My vintage suede fringe jacket I found at a flea market in Milan
The smartphone kind of ruins the look, lol, but you can tell from the cut that that's authentic 70's vintage--I can't believe the shape that suede fringe is in! Great find!
A patchwork denim coat from the 1970s is my dream!
You look like you belong in a music video for Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd! Or at least a 1970's Doctor Who serial with Tom Baker.
- I wouldn’t take it off at all. I’d even sleep in it! © maulsma / Reddit
Thrifted the winter outfit of the century.
Prom dress made of thick cotton in 80s style for only $3
Ah, those 1980's "Grandma's couch pattern" dresses. Looks like my teenage years.
My vintage bag collection
And these people got really lucky on their thrifting journey.