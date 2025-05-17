14 People Who Got Really Lucky on Their Thrifting Journey

While for some people, thrifting is just an entertainment, others go there purposefully for “treasures.” After all, where else you can buy inexpensive, even if not new, but brand things or just a cool trinket that you won’t find anywhere else.

“Immediately grabbed this 50 cent mug! Didn’t even know they were Monica’s!”

I am so jealous! © SunflowerSt8ofMind / Reddit

“I love an old-timey trinket, and I got this 1996 ‘The Veiled Nun’ reproduction by Austin Productions for the Corcoran Gallery for $9. I had no idea it was worth anything.”

“Walked over to a new thrift store I discovered, in desperate need of some happy juice. This is my ‘I need dopamine’ find. It’s perfect.”

“I got this suitcase for $7. It’s got an old TWA decal, and I was going to peel it off, but everyone at the shop loved the sticker, so I guess it stays.”

“Found this little stick pin at an antique shop today for around 20 bucks. Platinum pin and setting and mine cut? Diamond.”

“I’m never been so stoked to bring a piece of furniture home.”

“Found a Louise Vuitton bag today.”

“Hit a grail today: 3-way waterfall lamp.”

“Had to take these cuties.”

“Found this today. No markings. Smoky, reflective glass.”

It’s giving Danish mid-century modern. Bet it looks awesome with the candles lit! © Terrible_Yam_3930 / Reddit

“I freaking love my mom! She thrifted this absolute beauty for me. Rainy days won’t feel so gloomy anymore!”

“Dyson fan/heater for $10! Walked out feeling like a thief!”

“The vase was expensive, and it had a hole in it. I wanted to leave, but my instincts told me to buy it! I learnt at home that it was a designer vase and cost a lot of money.”

“My fiancé proposed by drawing a ring on my finger. We found the ring he drew in a random thrift shop 7 months later.”