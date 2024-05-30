9 People Recount Their Most Brutal Childhood Memories

My Boyfriend Proposed to Me But Later Changed His Mind
Relationships
month ago
Childhood memories stay with us for a long time, often bringing back a longing for a time when our imaginations were boundless and life was simple. Yet, some memories are better left in the past. Here, we have compiled 9 of the most heart-wrenching stories people have shared from their youth.
In this article, 8 more adults are transported back to their childhoods, reminiscing about the most cruel experiences they ever had as kids.