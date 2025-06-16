My Husband Pushes Me to Adopt His Late Ex-Wife’s Affair Child, or She’ll End Up in Orphanage

I (34F) have been married to my husband (38M) for 5 years. Before me, he was in a long-term relationship (7 years) with his ex, Emily. Near the end of their relationship, Emily got pregnant by another man (who disappeared immediately), and shortly after, she was diagnosed with cancer. My husband supported her through her illness, and she passed away shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Lily (now 6).

After Emily’s death, Lily went to live with her maternal grandmother. My husband stayed somewhat involved — birthdays, occasional visits, some financial help — but was never her legal or primary parent.

When we married, I was fully aware of this situation, but it was made clear to me that Lily was not our responsibility. My husband was compassionate, but he wasn’t her father. That was the understanding.

Now everything’s changed. Lily’s grandmother is no longer able to care for her due to serious illness. Social services are involved, and my husband wants us to adopt Lily permanently. Here’s where the real conflict begins.

We’ve struggled with infertility for years. After multiple rounds of treatments and heartbreak, we were finally starting to explore living child-free or other options like adoption — of a child we both chose. This situation feels like I’m being emotionally cornered into parenting a child who is connected to my husband’s ex and whom I barely know.

My husband keeps telling me this is “our chance” to finally have a child. He approached me and said, “We should adopt Lily.” But I can’t shake the feeling that he’s trying to rewrite his own unfinished story with Emily.

This feels like grief and guilt driving his decisions — not genuine mutual desire to parent this specific child. So, I said, “If you are ready for adoption, this can be any other child from an orphanage, but not Lily.”

Now my MIL (his mother) has inserted herself into the situation and is pressuring me hard. Recently, she came to visit us and, to my shock, she brought me the photos of Lily, looking sad and desperate. She’s been calling and texting constantly, telling me:

• “This child is part of our family now.”

• “You would be a terrible person to let her end up in foster care.”

• “Think of what kind of mother you are if you deny this little girl a home.”

• “Life gave you a child in a different way than you expected.”

She even told me that if I refuse, I might “regret it for the rest of my life” and that I’m failing as a wife and future mother. My husband doesn’t stop her — if anything, I think he agrees with her.

I feel like I’m drowning. Either I say yes and take on full-time motherhood under circumstances I never wanted — with enormous emotional baggage attached — or I say no and risk my marriage completely falling apart. And if I say no, I know I’ll forever be branded the cold-hearted one by his family.

I keep going back and forth. On one hand, Lily is an innocent child who has lost everyone. On the other hand, I feel like my husband’s family is trying to emotionally blackmail me into sacrificing my entire future for a situation I never created.

I don’t know if I’m being selfish for protecting my own mental health and boundaries, or if I’m being pressured into something completely unfair. I never agreed to parent his ex’s child. But now I feel like I have no good options.

What would you do? Am I a monster for hesitating? Or is my husband and his family crossing a huge line?