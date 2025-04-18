I Publicly Humiliated My Stepmother After She Belittled My Late Mom

Hello Bright Side,

It was the first time in a while that the whole family, including my stepmom’s parents, had come together for a meal. My actual mom passed away several years ago. And even though life has moved on in many ways, her memory is still very present for me—especially on days like this.

I’d put on the earrings she gave me, like I always do when I want to feel close to her. I didn’t expect them to become the center of a tense moment.

During dinner, my stepmom’s parents asked me, “Where did you get those lovely earrings?” I smiled softly and said, “My mom gave them to me before she passed. I wear them every day to feel close to her.”

My stepmom quickly interrupted, “She’s not your mom anymore! I’m the one who raised you.” I laughed and said, “Are you trying to pretend you care about me? You’re not doing a great job.”

Her face dropped. She left the room. My dad told me later that I embarrassed her in front of the whole family.

Now she’s told my dad I’m “stuck in the past” and making her feel unwanted. He wants me to “just move on.” But I don’t think remembering my mom means I’m not moving forward. Am I being unfair?

Sincerely,

Emily