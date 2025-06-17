My Family Took Me on Vacation So I Could Work for Free

Hi Bright Side,

I babysit my grandkids while my son and DIL work. They invited me on a family trip, and I was excited for a break. But when we arrived, my DIL pointed to the kitchen: “You don’t expect to be here for free, right?”

The next morning, without saying a word, I quietly rearranged the refrigerator. I labeled everything, posted a full meal plan on the fridge, and left a clipboard with a chore schedule titled “For All Family Members — Including Me.” No one said a thing, but the expression on my DIL’s face said it all.

Now things feel tense, and I’m unsure what to do next. I want to be part of my grandkids’ lives, but I also want to be treated like family — not free help. Am I overreacting? I really need advice.

Sincerely,

Debra