My DIL Excluded Me From Her “Family” Dinner—So I Served a Payback She Won’t Forget
Family drama can be messy, especially when your daughter-in-law starts drawing invisible lines around who counts as “family.” I never thought I’d be the one left out. But when I was excluded from a special dinner meant for “just family,” I realized I needed to draw a line of my own. And what I did next was something she’ll never forget.
Hi Bright Side! Here’s my story.
When my son Jason married his wife, Amanda, I welcomed her with open arms. I treated her like a daughter, and I thought we had a good relationship. I’ve always been there for my son and DIL. I babysat, cooked for them when their baby was born, and lent them money whenever they needed.
I’ve always believed that in-laws are family, not outsiders. But clearly, Amanda doesn’t feel the same way.
The dinner I wasn’t invited to.
Last week, my son told me they were hosting a “family dinner” at their place. I smiled and happily offered to help. That’s when my DIL looked at me and said, “Oh, you’re not invited because it’s just a small dinner for immediate family.”
I blinked, confused, “Am I not immediate family?” To my shock, she gave a polite smile and replied, “It’s just gonna be my family this time. My parents, siblings, and grandparents.”
I laughed, thinking she was joking. She wasn’t. I was hurt. No, I was furious. After all I had done, I was now an outsider, not her family. Not even worthy of sitting at the table in the house I helped them furnish.
I decided to get even.
At first, I cried. Then, I cleaned the kitchen like a maniac to calm down. But later that night, I had an idea. A petty, satisfying idea.
You see, a while back, Amanda had asked me to write a glowing letter of recommendation for a teaching job she really wanted. It was at a private school known for its strict policies and strong emphasis on family values. She’d told them how supportive her in-laws were and even claimed we all met for dinners weekly.
So, I finally sent them an email. Very polite. Very sweet. Very specific.
I simply said, “I hope Amanda’s interview went well! She’s really hardworking and amazing with kids. She’ll be a great addition to your school, as she is to our family. It’s lovely to catch up with her whenever we meet, it’s been a while since we met for a family dinner. She’s an incredible cook, BTW!”
I never said anything rude. I didn’t ask them to reconsider her application. But two days later, Amanda got an email. The school had decided to move forward with a different candidate.
She showed up at my house.
She came storming into my house the next day. “You sabotaged me!” she shouted. I looked her straight in the eye and said calmly, “I was honest. You told them we’re close. I hinted we used to be. I didn’t say a bad word about you. In fact, I praised you way too much.”
Jason said nothing. Maybe because deep down, he knew his wife had taken things too far. Since then, things have been a little colder, but also a lot clearer. Amanda doesn’t fake niceness anymore, and neither do I.
But, there’s too much tension between all of us now, and it feels too awkward to meet anymore. I miss our family outings. My husband is suggesting I talk to my DIL and straighten things out with her, but I don’t know if I should make the first move. She disrespected ME first. What would you have done in my situation?
Thank you for writing to us. Here are some suggestions you might take into consideration:
Lead With Grace, Not Grudges: Amanda’s comment was insensitive, but holding onto resentment might only deepen the distance. Extending an olive branch doesn’t mean you approve of her actions—it shows you’re strong enough to rise above them.
If You Want Peace, Take the First Step: Waiting for an apology may leave everyone stuck. Reaching out doesn’t mean giving in—it means you’re prioritizing family over pride.
Talk It Out, Not Around: If you’re open to rebuilding trust, have a direct but calm conversation with Amanda. Share how her words made you feel, not just what she did wrong. Focus on repair, not blame.
Think Long-Term, Not Just Right Now: Family dynamics are complicated. Consider what kind of relationship you want with your son, your grandchildren, and yes, even Amanda—in the years to come. Let that guide your next move.
Protect Your Peace, Not Just Your Pride: Being firm is fine. But don’t let one painful moment harden your heart. Keep your boundaries, but leave the door open to healing.
1 dinner the girl wanted to spend with her own family and the mil went to the darkest places in her head.
I don't see the DIL as the villain. Her wanting time with just her grandparents, parents, and siblings was not awful. I mean, are these people included in everything MIL gets to attend? And then MIL sabotages a job opportunity, impacting not only DIL, but her own son and grand child? Over this one event? MIL sounds incredibly vindictive. What is she going to do the next time there is a real or perceived slight? Call CPS? DIL should go low or no contact with MIL. MIL is not to be trusted.
That's my reaction too. Perhaps the comment about "immediate family" was upsetting, but for a daughter to want to have dinner with her own family seems normal and fine. The MIL is overreacting and doesn't seem like the kind of person you'd want to be around.
Everyone seems to have read something different than myself. When DIL needed a babysitter, money,somebody to help where was HER FAMILY. IMMEDIATE FAMILY,she clearly stated her MIL WAS NOT immediate family. She only family when she needed her. The MIL was honest so if thats a sabotage then clearly everyone is mistaken. If you cant handle the truth then thays her fault
How awful, the dil wanted a catch-up with her family and the mil takes it the wrong way, did the mil invite the dil's family over every time they hosted a dinner? No I bet not. That mil seems to think she has priority over the dil's family. Sorry but you caused a big problem there and want the Dil to apologise? No no no. Your at fault not her.