15 People Who Know What Real Danger Feels Like
We can encounter danger at any time, whether from natural disasters or threats within our own homes. The stories shared in this article recount real-life experiences of people who faced life-threatening situations with courage. While these events were deeply terrifying, they taught valuable lessons about the importance of cherishing life.
- I had to go to the grocery store at 2 a.m. There was the cashier and another man who kept making eye contact. I paid fast and left.
On my way home, I heard footsteps—I looked back, and it was that man. He said, “Why so fast, miss?” I hurried, and he was still behind me. Suddenly, I heard a scream. I turned, and, shocked, I found that the cashier was grabbing the guy’s hand, forcing him to stop. The man got scared and ran off.
The cashier checked to make sure I was alright and then told me something chilling: this same guy had followed and robbed another girl at night. When he saw him in the store, he knew he had to step in. It was a powerful lesson, and after that, I never went out alone at night again, not even for a quick trip to the convenience store.
- I was relaxing in a lake when I saw an alligator nearby. It didn't come after me; it just raised its head above the water about 15 meters from me. I felt my heart racing. I've never experienced a stronger fear in my life, but I managed to get out of the water quickly and discreetly. © Purrrple_Pepper / Reddit
- When Mom was young, every night, it looked like the silhouette of a head was looking in her bedroom window. She grew more afraid with each passing day.
One night, she gathered the courage to find out what it was. As quickly as she could, she jumped up to run across the room to turn on the light. The moment she reached the light, the silhouette suddenly moved and ran away, and it never happened again.
- I was taking a long exposure picture of the night sky in Olympic National Park when I heard something moving around to my right. Once the picture finished (priorities), I shined my light toward the noise and saw two illuminated eyes staring back at me. I didn't stick around long enough to find out what they were attached to. © thehangryhippo / Reddit
- Someone was giving away a free mini fridge on Craigslist. I drove there; it was deep in heavy woods with no one else around. I was already nervous, but I pulled up and saw a hand close the curtains. There was a sign that said 'go around back' with an arrow. I noped out; I didn't need a used mini fridge that much. © memeromemes / Reddit
- I was on a hike and heard something LOUD behind me that I was convinced was a bear. I turned around and saw a massive tree falling over onto the trail. It was bizarre and really freaked me out. © pajamamontana / Reddit
- I had my window open at the cabin one night (with a wood box holding firewood outside), and at about 3 a.m., a mountain lion was sitting there, staring at me through the screen about 2 feet away, screaming at me. That will wake you up... guaranteed. Those who have heard that sound know. © Unknown author / Reddit
- My buddy and I were camping on the AT when we heard a literal pack of dogs barking and howling. They were getting closer. As they approached, my buddy and I were freaking out; we were probably 18 at the time.
It turned out a nearby farmer had lost one of his farm dogs and brought the others out to help find it. It terrified us. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I was going through the ATM lane of a bank at night, alone in my car, and I saw this couple in a van just kind of hanging around, and it just didn't feel right. As soon as I pulled up to the ATM, they started slowly pulling up behind me, and he got out of the van and started to walk toward me. I grabbed my ATM card and noped out of there. © StarfishSt***er / Reddit
- I had an asthma attack once, so bad that I could barely communicate with the 911 operator. I just stood in my driveway with my wallet in my hand, leaning against a tree, gasping for air, and hoped that she understood me. As the sirens got closer, I held on for as long as I could and then let go, and my view faded to black. I woke up 10 days later in the ICU. © mpenxa / Reddit
- On a drizzly, wet day, my car missed a turn going down an oil-slick mountain road, flew over the guardrail, and the engine got caught on a broken tree stump, saving me from going down the cliff. © WordAffectionate3251 / Reddit
- When I was about 12, I opened my grandad’s barn and felt something hit my foot. I thought it was probably some baling wire, but it was a rattlesnake. It left venom along the top of my boot, but it didn’t break through the leather to my foot. © Schmed_lap / Reddit
- A couple of years back, I was walking a coworker’s dog while she was baking cupcakes for a work function. Everything was going swimmingly—walking, enjoying the weather and the treats. It was nearing dusk, but I wasn’t too concerned, being an able-bodied guy in a relatively good neighborhood with a full-sized dog.
However, I reached a pathway through a park that led to a 30-meter stretch with trees covering both sides, making the path pitch black. The only light source was a streetlight on the other side of this stretch. Creepy, but okay.
That’s when I noticed a person on the path walking toward me. A silhouette limping, slowly trudging toward me—think zombie walk. It took only a couple of seconds to look at that for a quick “Hell no!” before I cut through a back path back to suburbia and cupcakes. © pass_the_zza_brah / Reddit
- My family went camping in a remote area with only a couple of other campers. My brother was maybe 5 years old and got out of the tent. He was sleepwalking. It's a miracle we found him before he got hypothermia, became hopelessly lost, or fell down a hill. © TraumaMama11 / Reddit
- My friend and I were out late one night on the way to her house, so I could drop her off, and we decided to stop at the grocery store. She stayed in the car while I went up to the door. The guy entering the store before me pulled the door closed in my face, looked me in the eyes, and just shook his head "no" while holding the door closed. I stared at him for a few seconds and then went back to the car.
We left quickly after I told her what happened, so we never found out if he robbed the place or what. © Indigo333 / Reddit
