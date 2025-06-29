12 Times Designers Completely Ignored Logic

Designers have an imperceptible influence on reality, striving to make everyday things more beautiful and convenient, and every year they invent more and more new ways to make the world a better place. But this is not always the case. We put together the examples of how bad design makes people’s lives more difficult.

Hmmm... This is where bad design gets in the way of comfortable living.

“Press ’1′ for lobby, ’L’ for conference room — makes sense.”

“My local skatepark put sponge padding on the top of every ramp.”

“I can’t charge my phone if the switch isn’t on, but the switch also turns on the lamp.”

The hidden danger of a pineapple lamp.



“It took me a year to find the switch for the bathroom fan.”

“The pool of the fountain at my local mall is too small to catch its water, creating a slip hazard around it.”

“Check out the toilet at my uni.”

Has the designer even heard anything about personal boundaries? © Wonderful_Store7793 / Reddit

“Got a tour of the house a friend is renting, this is the bathroom entrance.”

2 words: Yikes and Nope © Puzzled_Mirror_4510 / Reddit

Don’t worry, no one will ever have to put anything on this table.

A shower with no glass panel, pure chaos from the spray

“A combination no one has ever wanted. So awful I had to make my first post.”