13 Times Dinner Plans Crumbled Faster Than a Burnt Pie
Cooking
17 hours ago
Whether you're whipping up a meal at home or enjoying a night out, things don’t always go as planned. Some mishaps can be frustrating, while others turn into hilarious stories you’ll be telling for years. After all, sometimes the biggest mistakes make for the best memories.
1.
- I invited a girl to a fancy restaurant. When the waiter came toward us, she suddenly rushed off to the restroom. As our meals arrived, she "accidentally" dropped her phone and ducked beneath the table.
I quietly approached the waiter and asked, "Do you know the girl I’m with?" He chuckled, shaking his head. "Yeah, she's my sister. She's been avoiding me all night because she thinks I’ll tease her about her new boyfriend."
Turns out her brother had told embarrassing childhood stories to her previous dates, and she hoped to avoid the same fate with me.
2. "My girlfriend ordered a tomato salad at a restaurant."
3.
- For my birthday, my family and friends gathered at a restaurant. My boyfriend said, “I have an announcement.” My heart raced. This had to be a proposal! But then, my world shattered as he said, “I met the love of my life. I want you all to meet her.”
A young woman approached our table. My blood ran cold. It was my cousin. She clung to his arm, looking guilty but not guilty enough. My parents gasped, and my brother nearly knocked over the table standing up. I felt humiliated and betrayed. I stood up, grabbed my cake, and shoved a slice right into his face. For the next weeks, my cousin kept begging for forgiveness, and my ex was acting like I should be happy for them, but I just ignored both of them.
4. "Size of the pasta dish I ordered in a fancy hotel in India"
5.
- I ordered a lemonade at a restaurant and found a baby roach melted to the back of the spoon, probably from getting steamed in the dishwasher. It was disgusting. The server took it back. When he brought me another one, I checked the spoon again and felt nauseous when I noticed that it was the same spoon. He just scraped off HALF the roach. I complained to the manager, and all they did was offer me a free soda. © Unknown author / Reddit
6. "Most expensive restaurant I've ever been to. Chef made the starter in our hands."
7.
- I was at a diner with my mom. First, we got the wrong drinks. No big deal, it happens. My mom got her sandwich, and it's completely burnt. We were still just going to accept it. Then I got my salad, and there was a huge moth covered in the dressing. © Unknown author / Reddit
8. "This $10 cheesy garlic bread I bought tonight"
9.
- I planned a cozy dinner to introduce my boyfriend to my mom. He seemed unusually quiet, but I brushed it off as nerves. I went to the kitchen to grab dessert, and when I came back, I caught them whispering. My mom’s voice was sharp as she said, "You can’t date her; she's my daughter!"
My chest tightened. It turned out they had briefly dated but never got serious, and neither of them knew they’d cross paths again like this. I acted like I didn’t hear anything, but the tension in the room was unbearable. We broke up a few weeks later, and I never told either of them that I knew.
10. "One of the courses at my wife's fine dining experience in India."
11.
- We went to a small restaurant in a small town. My brother ordered chicken strips, and I ordered a burger. We were eating, and I noticed my burger was a bit pink in the middle, but I didn't worry.
Suddenly, my dad looked at my brother and freaked out; his chicken strips were completely raw in the middle. You know how raw chicken has that transparency/pinky look? It looked just like that with some breading. We ended up not paying for any of the food. © AbsoluteTrash_ / Reddit
12. "I watched my fries drift away because someone else wanted fried zucchini."
13.
- I was on spring break in the Bahamas and eating at a hotel restaurant on a large outside patio. There was a sudden strong rainstorm, which wasn't so bad since we were under cover.
However, all the water going into the drain caused a massive herd of cockroaches to flood out of the drain and onto the patio. I remember quickly putting my feet up. I think we ran away from our table until the cockroach flood dissipated. © ILoveCreatures / Reddit
Cooking with family can quickly turn from fun to total mayhem. If that sounds like an exaggeration, just wait until you hear about 10 Times a Kitchen Fail Became Full-Blown Family Drama.
