17 Nostalgic Photos of Moms Whose Charm Is Hard to Resist
Girls stuff
17 hours ago
The heroes of our article decided to shake off the dust from their photo albums, look at their wonderful moms in their youth, and reminisce. Luckily, they decided to show these photos to the whole world and tell a little story about them at the same time.
“My mom in Istanbul, 90s”
- If I could be anyone, I’d like to be your father! © Unknown author / Reddit
“Mom in the 50s. This beauty was 16 when she went to college and 19 when she went to Harvard Med.”
“At a time when women were not welcome. Best mom ever and a wonderful career as a pediatric neurologist. My hero and my best friend.”
“My mom on her wedding day with my grandmother in 1970. My mom is 20 years old, and my grandmother is 40.”
“Mom in the mid-1990s and now”
“My mom rocking her groovy hair all through the 80s.”
- I’m 61 years old. I had the exact same hairstyle and look in high school and college in the 80s. The days of puffy hair. Fun times. © TrixnTim / Reddit
“My mom in her glamour shot, 1994”
“My mom graduated from nursing school in 1979. She just retired after 47 years as a nurse.”
“My mom in the 80s”
“My mom’s favorite photo. Early to mid 1960s. I think she looks cool with that hair and jumper.”
“A cool picture of my mom taken around 1993”
“My mom was so pretty!”
- Lucky your dad! © Unknown author / Reddit
- Yes, and my mom reminds him of that every day! © takeshiluv / Reddit
“My mom loved life in all its fullness, and I hope I can do the same. She was the soul of the company. I wish I could have talked to her more about life in the 70s.”
“My mom, late 1970s”
“My mom in her prime in 1971”
- She looks like a movie star! © Far_Out_6and_2 / Reddit
“My mom in 1985”
“My mom, it’s about 1975. And her hair was gypsy chic, as she used to say.”
“My mom in 1983, just before she met my dad.”
- Wow, your dad didn’t stand a chance! © Different-Board1110 / Reddit
And here are some more nostalgic photos that can bring back joyful memories.
Preview photo credit Starrkis / Reddit
