20+ Nostalgic Photos That Can Bring Back Some Joyful Memories

Sometimes it takes very little to experience happy moments - to open an old photo album and plunge into the past. Looking at children's photos is a special kind of pleasure. These photos fill your heart with warmth, joy, and a slight sense of nostalgia. The heroes of this article shared photos with touching and funny moments from their childhood and youth.

"My mom at age 21 and I at a couple of months Vs. Us at 43 and 22"

"My uncle being embarrassed by me trying to sip some soda in public"

"I'm 12. My mom took this picture and told me it was blackmail if I ever got out of line."

"Mistaken for a substitute teacher at least once in Junior High.

I think this pantyhose are really the icing on the cake."

"My all-time favorite Christmas blunder (I’m top left)."

"Family trip 1977. Me and my sister on the car top"

"For my 2nd grade photo I vouched for the Satan's-child-lawyer look."

"My now husband and me circa 2004, a year or 2 before we would meet."

"I was only interested in one thing as a child."

"This is my wife's favorite photo of me."

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

"When I met my childhood crush, my face was painted like a clown."

"My husband in 1996 and present!"

"I decided to surprise my girlfriend on her birthday by dressing up as a clown and busting into her classroom singing “Happy Birthday.” She was mortified!"

"The most epic of all my school pictures. And this is me now. No more mallets."

"I learned my lesson about taking a razor to my eyebrows."

OMG, I feel your pain. © mouseinthewild / Reddit

"My mom dressed me like this so I was easy to spot when she picked me up."

"My childhood was destined to be a rough one."

Gawd damn, puberty hit you like a truck. © Unknown author / Reddit

"16 to 33, I grew eyeballs!"

"As a kid and 40 years later. I always knew what I wanted to be."

My Nana just said, “Lord have mercy.” © Hungry-Ratio3290 / Reddit

"At 12 years old. And this is at 32."

Betcha, you can't wait for the next high school reunion. © JohnXTheDadBodGod / Reddit