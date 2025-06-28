I Waited So Long for Him to Propose—His Reason to Postpone Left Me Broken

Dear Bright Side,

We’ve been together for almost six years. Lived together for four. We talked about marriage a lot. Or rather, I did. He always said it wasn’t the right time.

First, it was work. Then it was grad school. Then it was saving for a house. Then his sister needed help with her kids. There was always something. I kept telling myself, “He’s just being practical,” but lately it feels more like I’m just... not a priority.

About three months ago, I started to feel something shift inside me. I had quietly started researching wedding venues, even planning how I’d propose to him, like, actually get down on one knee. I thought maybe if I took the lead, he’d finally see how serious I was.