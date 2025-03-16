I Watched the Security Camera After My MIL’s Strange Request—I Ended Up Shocked

Hi, dear Bright Side! I need some advice, I don’t know what to do with my MIL. Here’s my story:



My husband’s mom moved in with us a week ago, and we prepared a room for her. However, she’s keeps insisting on napping in OUR bedroom. At first, I thought it was harmless, but it started feeling odd. She kept making comments about how our bed was “so much more comfortable” and how she “slept better” there.

One day, I came home early and saw her lying on our bed again. She quickly sat up, flustered, and mumbled something about just resting for a moment. My husband brushed it off, saying it wasn’t a big deal.

Something felt off, so I decided to check the security camera in our bedroom. And what I saw completely shocked me...