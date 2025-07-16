I Won’t Let My Husband Be a Birth Partner for His BFF, He’s Married — Not on Call for Single Moms

"Hi Bright Side,

My husband and I have been married for 10 years. We’ve tried for a child for over 7 of them. Endless doctor visits, fertility treatments, and heartbreaks. Turns out I’m infertile. We grieved that together, or at least I thought we did.

And here she is. His childhood best friend, Leah (34F). She’s been around our entire marriage. I never liked how close they were, but I respected their history. Until now.

Leah got pregnant after a short relationship with a guy who bailed the moment she told him. Now, weeks from her due date, she asked my husband to be her birth partner. That alone already made me feel weird, but then came the real kicker: she wants him to be on the birth certificate.

As the baby’s father. Because “he’s the closest thing to a dad the baby will have” and “he doesn’t have kids of his own anyway, so what’s the big deal?”

I was stunned. I told my husband, absolutely not. That’s a massive, life-altering decision that affects me, our marriage, and our family. He said I was “being selfish” and “just bitter” because I can’t have children. He told me this might be his only chance to be a father, even if it’s not biological.

He said he already promised her he’d be there in the delivery room, and she’s even listed him as her emergency contact.

I begged him to think about what this means for us. And he just stared at me like I was the problem. He told me Leah needs him. That she’s alone, scared, hormonal, and I’m being “cruel.”

Then Leah made a shocking move. She sent me a voice message. Full-on sobbing, talking about how she thought I was kind and understanding, how I “of all people” should know what it feels like to want a child so badly. Then she dropped this bomb:

“If you really cared about Mike, you’d let him have this. Just one child. I’m not even asking for money, just his name. If it means that much, I’ll later tell people the baby’s dad passed away.”

I was like WHAT?! That level of manipulation made my blood boil. I told her never to contact me again, and told my husband that if he signs that birth certificate, he can pack his things and go play house with her permanently. He’s now saying I gave him an ultimatum, that I’m forcing him to choose between “being there for a helpless baby” and staying married to someone “who clearly resents motherhood.”

I don’t resent motherhood. I resent being erased like I’m just some barren placeholder while he becomes a father to someone else’s kid, like I’m supposed to be cool with it.

Dear people, am I losing my mind here? Because I feel like I’m being guilt-tripped into letting my husband fake fatherhood to his best friend’s baby and sign a legal document that could tie him to this child — and her — for life."