My Boss Was Upset I Took My Mom to the Hospital, He’s Not Ready for My Clapback

So yesterday, I called off work because my mom wasn’t feeling well. She’s been having some weird symptoms, and I didn’t want to take any chances, so I took her to urgent care to get checked out. I figured it was the right thing to do; she’s my mom, she’s not well, and I had the PTO (paid time off).

Anyway, while I was in the waiting room, my boss texted me. Not to check on anything work-related. Not to ask if everything was okay. He just said, “I’m disappointed in you.”

Then he follows it up with, “You’re 29? That would make your parents in their 50s or early 60s. Tell them to get their own self to the doctor. Your parents aren’t old. Mine were in their 80s and didn’t bother me unless they were leaving in an ambulance.”

Like... what??