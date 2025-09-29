I Trusted My Stepson to Watch My Cat, and What Happened Still Makes My Blood Boil

Turns out, while I was gone, he had some buddies over (which we’ve told him before he needs to ask about first). One of his friends tried to pick up my cat, who hates strangers, btw, she’s skittish and only trusts a few people. Of course, she freaked out and scratched the kid, and when the boy screamed, my cat got even more terrified and bolted to hide for hours. She only came out once I got home.

I don’t blame the cat at all, she was scared and defending herself. What pissed me off was Leo’s total lack of care. Like he couldn’t even be bothered to apologize or admit it was a bad idea to let his friend bother her. Just the shrug and the “silly cat” comment. My blood boiled.