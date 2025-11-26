11 True Stories That Prove Real Life Doesn’t Need a Screenplay
- “A colleague I’ve been working with for years, supporting her in two projects. We had a good relationship too. During our last round of evaluation, I asked for a promotion (to be on the same level as her roughly), thinking she would back me up.
She didn’t, even saying I wasn’t doing well or wasn’t working independently enough. I found out it was because she wanted to make sure I’d keep working for her... That was unexpected after four years of really helping her out.” © elvagabundotonto / Reddit
- “My cousin, who’s in his 50s, was having a rough time financially so his parents (in their 70s/80s I think) helped him move out of state to be closer to them, bought him a house and got him set up and get financially stable. Shortly after, he sold the house, pocketed the money, went on an around-the-world trip, during which time his dad died, and my cousin chose not to come home for the funeral.
I never thought he would ever do something like this. I see him now posting pics from his trip on Facebook, having a grand old time. I feel bad for my aunt.” © bigblackkittie / Reddit
- My grandfather, who lived in Baton Rouge, always acted like he hated city life. After he passed, we discovered he had been secretly taking weekend trips to New Orleans to volunteer at a local homeless shelter, quietly donating money and clothes. Nobody in the family knew he had a hidden life helping people.
- My father always kept a locked drawer, refusing to say why, and I thought it held old papers. After he died, I went home to sort his things and unlocked the drawer. There, I found a sealed letter to my mom at the top, as if on purpose. I opened it.
To my shock, the first line revealed he had once been offered a huge promotion, but he turned it down to stay and care for my sick younger brother. He never told anyone because he didn’t want praise.
- “After my mom passed away, my dad got remarried in less than a year. Then when my sister was filling out a financial aid form for college she asked if she needed to list him as a widower or remarried, and he dropped the bombshell on us that they weren’t technically married despite having a ceremony and everything.” © GoldenWizard / Reddit
- I discovered my cousin had been lying about being unemployed for years. She was actually running a successful business overseas, but never sent money to help her family as she had promised. Everyone was shocked and angry when the truth came out.
- “Worked with a guy for 17 years, we got along pretty good and were work friends. I always covered for him when he messed up or needed a day off or whatever, never once complained to the boss about anything he did, even if sometimes I should have.
Find out the last couple of years he had been running me down in front of our supervisor and any complaints I had made about work between us, he was running off to tell the owner.” © FreydyCat / Reddit
- My cousin got engaged, and we discovered she had been secretly dating two people at the same time. When confronted, she said she “didn’t think it mattered” because she wasn’t serious with either. The drama tore the family apart for months.
- “My deceased grandfather’s wife of 25 years had a lawyer write up a letter stating my parents owe her $15,000 for money that was gifted 7 years ago. We cut her out of the family. Money makes people crazy.” © NancyNegativo / Reddit
- “I thought my brother had the perfect marriage. They always got along well and seemed happy. Then one day, he decided they weren’t happy, so he started cheating on her.
Then his wife got pregnant, and he walked out less than a month after she gave birth. He never tried or wanted to reconcile. Turns out the girl he cheated on her with is the same girl one of my friends cheated on his wife with, and she was also married at the time.” © strangesandwhich / Reddit
- “A girl I became close friends with at work told everyone I was her sister because we looked alike. She borrowed a bunch of money from several regulars who came in, including my mom and me, and then skipped town. After that, everyone came to collect from me.” © brainpain22 / Reddit
What would you do in this situation? Read the story of an employee who refused to do three people’s jobs for one salary. It’s a real-life event about standing up for yourself, setting boundaries at work, and demanding the respect you deserve.
