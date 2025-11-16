I Refuse to Do Three People’s Jobs for One Salary

Hey Bright Side,

My name’s Sophie, I’m 29, and I work in an office where dedication often gets taken for granted. Six months ago, two coworkers quit unexpectedly. My boss told me and another teammate to cover their responsibilities temporarily. He promised it would “just be until replacements are found.” I agreed because I wanted to help the team, but six months later, I was still handling three roles (without any extra pay).

Finally, I decided it was time to speak up. I asked my boss for a raise, and he brushed me off, saying, “You’re lucky we trust you.” That phrase hit me hard. I realized he didn’t see my work as valuable, only convenient. The next day, I sent an email to the team, including management and HR. I explained:

“Due to staff shortages, I’ve been handling three roles for six months without additional pay. Since trust seems to replace raises here, I’m happy to extend that trust by trusting HR and upper management to review this fairly.”

Within an hour, HR called me for a meeting. Two weeks later, I got my raise. My boss hasn’t called me “lucky” since. That moment was empowering: I realized that standing up professionally, even publicly, can create real change. But I don’t know. A part of me still thinks I did the wrong thing. What do you think?

— Sophie