I Refused to Train a Coworker — HR Came Knocking

“Hi Bright Side team,

I’ve been at my company for four years. Despite great results, I never got a promotion — just more work piled on. Last month, my boss introduced a new hire, Kelly, and casually said, ‘You’ll train her on everything you do.’ No raise, no title, just double the work.

I pushed back: ‘Happy to help her get started, but full training isn’t in my job description. If you want me to take that on, I’d expect a promotion or at least a pay adjustment.’ My boss wasn’t happy.

Two days later, HR called me in. I braced for the worst — but instead, they asked why I thought my boss wanted me to train Kelly so quickly. Turns out, upper management suspected he was planning to push me out and slot her in at a lower salary.

HR said they’d been watching, and my refusal gave them the red flag they needed. A month later, my boss was ‘reassigned,’ Kelly was moved under someone else, and I got an offer for an actual lead position — with a raise this time.”