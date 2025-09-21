I Refused to Let Coworkers Steal From Me—Maybe I Overreacted

Dear Bright Side,

I recently started a new job at a relatively well known law firm. My boss, a very nice, older man, has reached the point where he decided to retire and decided to mentor me with the hope that I’d take his place in time.

It was a great honor to be considered for the position, since I had only graduated a year prior. The thing is, about two months into the job, my expensive pens started vanishing from my desk. And it kept happening continuously.

I had brought it up with my coworkers, but no one confessed. So I kept quiet and made sure that my pens were always accounted for. To be honest, I thought it was some kind of prank being pulled by one of them.

Or some type of initiation. I had even considered that I was just being forgetful and that I had misplaced them. But last week I ran out of pens, so I took the one my mom bought and had engraved for me for my birthday.