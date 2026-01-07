I Refuse to Be the Hardest Worker and Lowest Paid, Now My Boss Is Losing His Mind

Hi Bright Side,

I was denied a raise after 8 years with my company. My boss looked me straight in the eye and said, "Be grateful for what you have."

A week later, I learned my new coworker—hired just last month—earns $45,000 more than me. He works from home three days a week while I'm in the office every single day, often staying late to finish projects he starts but never completes.

I smiled politely during that conversation and went back to my desk.

Two weeks later, my boss burst into the office, his face red, hands shaking with rage. He'd just discovered I've been interviewing with three of our biggest competitors. One already made me an offer—$52,000 more than what I make now, full remote, better benefits. I never even mentioned I was looking.

Now he's panicking. He's called two emergency meetings, suddenly talking about "retention" and "reviewing compensation structures." He pulled me aside yesterday and asked what it would take for me to stay. I told him the truth: I needed that conversation years ago, not after I'd already mentally moved on.

My colleagues are divided. Some say I should have been upfront about my job search. Others say I don't owe them anything after how they treated me.

My family thinks I should take the new offer and never look back. But part of me wonders if I'm being vindictive by letting him panic, or if I'm finally just protecting myself after years of being undervalued.

I also worry about the relationships I've built here—there are people I genuinely care about who had nothing to do with the salary decisions. And honestly, there's a small voice in my head asking if I'm making a huge mistake by leaving something stable, even if it's unfair.

Should I take the new job and leave cleanly, or is there something I'm missing here? Did I handle this the wrong way by not giving them a chance to counter before interviewing elsewhere? I need advice on how to move forward without burning bridges I might regret losing, but also without sacrificing my worth again.

Yours,

Lauren