6 Smart Strategies to Defend Yourself Against Workplace Mobbing

You have control over how you respond to workplace bullying. Bullies target those who seem weak or unassertive and often feed off their reactions. Staying calm and firm takes away their power. Clearly stating that you are being bullied can also push your employer to take action.

Address bullying behavior the moment it starts. Let it be known that you won’t tolerate it. Silence and secrecy allow bullies to thrive, but speaking up weakens their influence. A workplace that encourages open communication is key to stopping bullying.