10 People Share Unexplained Events That Keep Creeping Them Out
Watching horror movies will only give us temporary goosebumps because we know it's fictional. However, some of us have experienced real-life spooky events that no words can explain. Even those who firmly believe that ghosts or paranormal activities don't exist can change their minds after facing unexplained events that creep them out for their whole lives.
- My uncle used to have a cabin in the woods near Winter, Wisconsin on a relatively undeveloped arm of the Chippewa Flowage. Not too remote that you couldn’t pop into town for necessities, but far enough in the boonies that if you got hurt you’d be in serious trouble. I used to spend time there in the summer tearing through the woods with my two cousins.
One morning when I was about ten my uncle woke us up roughly and told us it was time to go fishing. It was still super early and we were all confused because it was pitch dark and who the hell went fishing so early anyway? He hustled us down to the dock where he kept his little fishing boat and quickly launched us into the water and away from the house.
At this point, we were all getting a little freaked out by the weirdness of the situation. We thought maybe we were being punished because my uncle had gone to chop wood the previous morning and couldn’t find his axe anywhere. He’d left it lodged in a stump next to the cabin and accused us of messing with it, which, to be fair, sounded like something we probably would have done. He ended up having to drive into town to buy a new one.
He wasn’t talking, though. We just sat shivering under a blanket at the bow of the boat while my uncle stared wild-eyed at the shoreline and waved a flashlight furtively ahead of us.
We eventually arrived at my uncle’s friend’s cabin across the lake and tumbled into his house. Our uncle sent us to the loft to sleep and he and his buddy locked the doors and left, not returning until well after sunrise.
Eventually, our uncle showed up with the truck and trailer already packed with all of our gear and told us it was time to go home. We all thought it was weird that we were leaving the cabin days early, but we were kids so we just went with it. My uncle was quiet for the whole long drive back to civilization.
Many years later my uncle confided to me that the reason he’d hustled us home was because he’d woken up around 3 a.m. to a strange “Thok! Thok! Thok!” sound from outside the cabin. He’d gone out to investigate when a massive jack pine fell directly across the narrow driveway, blocking us in. Startled by the noise, he swept his flashlight along the tree line just in time to see a man holding an axe slink away into the dark of the wood.
He and his buddy had to take turns chainsawing the tree apart while the other stood watch with a rifle. He never found the axe. calibanned / Reddit
- My mother died of cancer when I was a little over 30. She had a stroke on a day I was very busy with school, so my last words to her that she could understand were, "Mom, not now. I'll call you later."
Two hours later, she was admitted to a hospital and never woke up again. Half a year later, I had minor surgery but because of the pain, I was given a painkiller. I was in the hospital bed when my mom came in, took a seat next to my bed, and we talked for an hour. It was so extremely real; I felt her touch on my hand, and we had a very good conversation.
I found out about the painkiller only a month later when I received the bill. Until then, I was sure it wasn't a hallucination, and I started rethinking my opinion about the possibility of an afterlife. samaniewiem / Reddit
- I lost an opal ring that my father had given me. A few years later, I moved to a new house in a different town. My son, who hadn’t even been born when the ring was lost, was digging with a spoon underneath a concrete slab that served as a patio. He pulled out the ring that I had lost years before. I’ve never been able to figure out how the ring not only got to the new location but also got underneath a concrete slab that had been poured long before I lost the ring. I still have the ring, and sometime during its travels, the opal was cracked. PicklesSnyder / Reddit
- Me, my boss, and a co-worker were standing at a surface table measuring something when the quarter-ton table moved about six inches at one corner across the concrete floor with a loud screech as someone had grabbed it and moved it out of the way. We just looked at each other like did that just happen? BiffChildFromBangor / Reddit
- When I was about 15, I was home alone in my house at night. It was just me and my three dogs. My dogs were normally very lazy at night; all they would do was lay in their dog beds, chilling out until bedtime. But for some reason, on this night, they all became very agitated at the same time. They kept running into different rooms in my house, growling and barking at empty corners, something they had never done before or since. I checked the whole house and never found anything. I don’t believe in anything supernatural, but that night I slept in my parents' bedroom with the door locked and all three dogs on the bed with me. letsgoooo90091 / Reddit
- I don’t believe in ghosts at all; however, I worked in a building with keypad-locked doors. On video, at least five doors violently or moderately were thrown open in the same hallway seconds apart. There are cameras on both sides, and neither shows anyone there, and they are in an enclosed building that wouldn’t have allowed the wind to blow them open (plus the keypad...). I 100% cannot explain what I saw, even today, but I ended up working nights in the building, alone, without ever seeing anything weird. I did on occasion get hair standing up on my neck and the feeling of being watched. inu_yasha / Reddit
- The comforter being slowly tugged off of me from the foot of the bed. quarpoders / Reddit
- My family was sitting on the back porch watching a thunderstorm. My older brother grabbed a toy gun out of my hand and said, "Watch this." He pointed the toy at a tree in the backyard and pulled the trigger. As the toy gun popped, lightning struck the tree he was aiming at and the tree fell over. He handed me the toy gun back with a smile and walked away. My parents witnessed this event as well. It was one hell of a coincidence, but damn was his smile creepy. Like he knew it was going to happen. covalcenson / Reddit
- I was outside, as sober as a worm, and I saw two very bright, glowing red balls. It looked like they were squirrels playing tag, but they were indeed bright, glowing red balls that almost looked transparent. After a good two minutes of watching this, the balls then shot up about 20 feet in the sky, hovered menacingly, and just fell. I ran over to the house across the street to look in their yard and see where they went. They vanished, and that was something I’ll probably never see again. hareofthewolf505 / Reddit
- My wife and I had just gotten married. We lived in a small, one-bedroom apartment, and I got up one night to take a leak and had a creepy feeling while I was standing in the bathroom. The hairs on my neck were standing up. Anyway, I shook it off and went back to bed. The next morning, my wife told me she had a terrible dream about a demon that was watching her. I didn’t tell her about my feelings because it would have scared her. It still weirds me out a little. Flip17 / Reddit
