My Stepsister’s Toxic Jealousy Went Too Far—Now I’m Questioning Everything

The woman continues, “These were all obvious lies, but I needed to know if my boyfriend believed them. I confronted him about it, and at first, he was upset that I looked through his phone, but then said, ‘I didn’t believe what she told me.’ I then responded, ‘But, then why were you acting so distant lately?’



He said, ‘I just didn’t know how to bring it up, so I kept my distance to clear my mind.’ I don’t know if I like that response. We’re a couple, and we’re supposed to work out things together. Should I reconsider this relationship? How should I confront my stepsister about this mess?”