My Boss Kept Calling Me After Work So I Ignored Him, He Got HR Involved
I used to think being reliable at work meant always picking up the phone. I thought if I proved I was a team player, my manager would respect me more. Instead, it slowly turned into something I never agreed to, being on call 24/7 without pay, without appreciation, and without boundaries.
I did not realize how bad it had gotten until one small decision changed everything.
When I first joined the company, my boss seemed friendly. He said he valued dedication. I wanted to make a good impression, so when he called after work hours, I answered.
At first it was harmless. He would ask simple questions like where a file was or if I could confirm something. Then it became normal.
My boss called me 23 times after 5 PM this month. I answered every time, even during dinner. Sometimes I would step away from my family just to answer. Sometimes I would pause movies. Once, I even answered while sitting at a doctor’s appointment.
He never asked if it was a good time. He just expected me to pick up. I told myself this was how you grow in your career. This was how you show commitment at work.
Then he called at 10 PM on Saturday. I ignored it. It was the first time I had ever ignored his call. I was not on shift. I was not paid to be on call. I was just tired.
On Monday, he cornered me, “Too busy now?” I stayed calm and said it was my day off. He smiled, “We’ll see.” That moment terrified me. It sounded like a warning.
Next morning, HR called me in. I spent the whole walk to the meeting room trying to remember if I had made a mistake. HR sat me down and said my boss had reported that I was becoming “unresponsive and less cooperative.”
That word, unresponsive, stuck with me. I had answered dozens of calls outside work hours. I had done unpaid extra work. I had never refused before but just once I ignored his call and he dragged me to HR??
I explained everything. I told them I was not on call. I told them these calls were happening outside my work schedule. I even showed my call log. HR looked surprised at first when they saw how often he contacted me after hours.
But then they said it was part of the job. I argued, saying nobody informed me of this requirement when I joined the company, and they said work responsibilities of an employee are not fixed and can be changed/adjusted by the company as and when required.
I left the room after nodding in understanding, but I’m so lost. I feel stuck between having to answer my boss’s not-so-urgent urgent calls, which honestly feel too intrusive, and going through the trouble of finding another job in this super-competitive market.
What do I do?
Comments
So this is very simple. Answer the call and tell him you are clocking in from the time you answer until you are done. If they refuse to pay that is wage theft and you can sue keep malicious notes and also ask for reimbursement for your phone. Also send a email to your boss and HR advising that you would like in a email to recap your conversation. Advise I'm just making sure we are all on the same page. You want me to answer calls when I'm not working and you don't want to pay me for my time. They will back pedal so hard. Then if they retaliate you have all your ducks in a row.