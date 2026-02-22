17 Neighbors Who Proved Apartment Life Is Full of Surprises

Life in a high-rise building is an endless series with an unpredictable plot. You can watch a drama over a parking spot, a thriller due to renovations at 7 a.m., or a comedy on the staircase landing. Sometimes it can piss you off, but more often than not, you want to laugh over it. Brace yourself, it’s about to get loud and hilarious!

  • I moved into a new apartment. The neighbors are the sweetest people, a grandma with her grandson. They always greet me and smile.
    Yesterday, the doorbell rang. Grandma was on the doorstep, fidgeting, and asked, “Dear, could we borrow your cat for an hour?”
    I asked why they would need him. She replied, “My grandson’s hamster ran away and hid somewhere. We thought maybe your cat could help find it?”
  • I rented an apartment. The neighborhood grannies smile and greet my husband, but they completely ignore me. I say, “Hello!” and in return, there’s silence and disdainful looks. I thought they were just mean.
    Yesterday, the landlord came over for the rent. He laughed and said, “My wife called me. The neighbors reported to her that I moved a mistress in here, and your husband has no idea.” © alex.fortunes / threads
  • I work as a pastry chef. It’s 3 a.m., I’m baking sponges. Suddenly, a timid knock at the door — there’s my pregnant neighbor with pleading eyes.
    “It smells so good... Can I have a piece?” I laughed and gave her some. She left happy.
    The next day, her husband showed up and handed me a pizza. “Take it please! Thank you for saving us!”
  • My German neighbors politely asked for my Christmas tree. I happily gave it to them. Then I watched for 2 days as they sawed the trunk, shaped something out of it, and then boiled the wood for 6 hours.
    I couldn’t resist and went out to ask what was going on. The neighbors explained, “We decided to delight the children and make a kitchen whisk together!” © kspringwald / Threads
  • Once, a neighbor from the first floor came to see me. He didn’t argue, just suggested taking a look at what was leaking. I hadn’t even noticed that the pipe was dripping.
    Then he called in the necessary help, supervised everything, and they fixed it for me. I just stood there giving my approval. And as he was leaving, he explained, “Otherwise, my ceilings, which are super expensive, might get damaged!” © Yava / ADME
  • I’m that very neighbor who is always asked for a drill or to feed the cat. I never refuse.
    Yesterday, I was standing at the entrance, waiting for a taxi that wasn’t arriving, and I was running out of time. In 10 minutes, 4 neighbors came out. Each one, upon learning of my predicament, did something that left me speechless. They silently handed me their car keys! “Take it, brother, you need it more.”
    At that moment, I stood there, realizing that I live among the best people in the world. Of course I refused the keys, but it was very nice. © picabushnik87 / Pikabu
  • We moved to a new 3-bedroom apartment with my parents. I loved to run from the door and slide into the living room on a pillow. A neighbor came by and scolded us for making noise.
    Later, I decided to resume my fun. A knock at the door! My mom and I tensed, but it was for nothing.
    We opened the door to find a pleasant woman who said, “I hear you have a child playing. I have a son who’s 5 years old. Maybe they could become friends?” And now this son, a boy named Alex, and I have been friends for 38 years. © Julia Nazarova / ADME
  • There was a beautiful bouquet lying at the entrance. I took it and left a note saying it was in my apartment, thinking it might have fallen out of someone’s window by mistake.
    In the evening, I went out to the store. A neighbor stood there and said, “You’d better remove the note and not take the bouquet.” I got scared.
    Then he said, “Someone keeps throwing things out of the window. They’re too lazy to go to the trash, so something is always lying around. The bouquet was thrown out in the morning; it doesn’t need rescuing.”
    I said that if they don’t need it, I’ll keep it. My husband later said the scent of those lilies was so overpowering, he understood why someone tossed them out the window. © yariks / Threads
  • I was returning home, and a woman rushed into the entrance with me. I told her, “No need to hurry so much,” and she replied, “Oh, but I have to hurry — my cat is waiting at home.” It was very sweet. © ohbort / threads
  • My old neighbors were friends of ours, and his girlfriend had a habit of singing when they were fighting. Like rather than yell, she would sing. I always found it hilarious, and I don’t know how he didn’t bust out laughing during those moments. © Appropriate-Hat-6558 / Reddit
  • The downstairs neighbors complained that there was a leak down their bathroom wall. But everything was dry at our place!
    We weren’t living in the apartment, we visited once every 6 months for a day, and it was precisely then that the neighbors would have a leak. Then we stayed for a week, and they got severely flooded. The plumbers came and were shocked!
    It turned out that when they moved our cast-iron bathtub, there was a pipe in the wall that had been leaking for about 15 years. And by the way, our bathroom used to smell terrible. Once they replaced the pipe, the smell disappeared. © Zica / ADME
  • Every day, the first floor of our building smelled of fried chicken. For many years in a row. Just chicken and nothing else. We wondered, like, don’t these people know that other foods exist?
    As it turned out later, a lady was frying chicken for sale; she would then go with a cart of chicken to the nearby market and sell it there. When the market closed, the smells stopped. I don’t know, maybe she moved closer to another market, but all the neighbors found it easier to breathe. © Alina Rychina / ADME
  • I live in an apartment complex. My neighbour downstairs kept telling our other neighbors and complained to the manager that we kept throwing diapers into her balcony. We don’t even have a baby. © ohheysabby / Reddit
  • I’m 31, with a big beard and a stern face. After a shift, I got home tired and sat down to dinner. A knock at the door. I was too lazy to open it, so decided to be sneaky.
    I imitated a child’s voice and said, “Sorry, my parents are not home!” Silence hung behind the door, and then a male voice said, “Don’t worry, I’m your neighbor. You left your keys in the lock, take them before someone else notices.”
    I had to open the door. You should have seen the neighbor’s face when a 220-pound unshaven “baby” in boxers came out for the keys. © Covert story / VK
  • I have a neighbor upstairs whom I’ve seen many times. And in all this time, we only once rode the elevator together: me, the neighbor, and her daughter. I let the ladies go first, pressed my floor, and we were already riding in the elevator when she said, “I thought we were going alone.” I didn’t know what to say, and I still don’t understand what that was all about. © *******2live / Pikabu
  • A courier arrived. He called, waiting at the entrance. I quickly got dressed and ran out to him. Picked up the goods and was returning.
    In front of me was a girl about 20-25 years old. She unlocked the door to the building with a key fob and went in. I followed her. While I was going up, she called the elevator. I came up and stood next to her. She looked up from her phone, glanced at me, and said:
    — You’ll have to wait.
    — I beg your pardon?
    — I don’t ride elevators with men. So, wait until I go, and then you can follow.
    — Well, excuse me, but then I’ll go first.
    — Why is that? I was here first.
    — You might have been here first, but you don’t want to ride. You need special conditions. So just wait until you can have them fulfilled.
    She muttered something, but didn’t argue. And just then, the elevator arrived. I got in, and she stayed behind to wait for the next ride. © StellarFema / Pikabu
  • Childhood. I’m home alone. I hear a key turning in the lock. I think, “Hooray, mom’s home!” I look through the peephole — there’s a stranger there. He’s growling, “Police, open up!”
    And then my child’s brain came up with a brilliant plan. I grabbed an iron shoehorn and started pounding on the cast-iron radiator! The noise was so loud, the whole building rushed out. The “policeman” disappeared in a jiffy. © zhannna.psy / threads

