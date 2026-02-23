12 Moments That Teach Us the Kindest People Are Always the Quietest

“About a year ago, my husband and I lost our home to a fire. A few months after that, we both found ourselves unemployed. He was out with a friend to catch up and the friend was a friend of the waitress. So they thought, ‘Hey, maybe she can put in a good word.’ She let them know that, unfortunately, they were pretty well-staffed.

So instead, she went to her purse and pulled out $500 and gave it to my husband. He was not wanting to accept it (mostly because we had insurance paying to replace everything and also we’ve been saving for any situation like this so it felt like someone else might need it) but she was insistent. Even knowing all of that.

She said, ‘Take it now and give it back to someone later.’ We are definitely in a better situation now and I think her kindness helped create such a bright spot in a dark place that it gave us motivation when our spirits were down.”