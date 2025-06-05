10 Real-Life Family Dramas That Belong in a Soap Opera

After my younger brother lost his job and went through a breakup, he moved in with me temporarily, and I was okay with that at first. I gave him a room and even lent him some money to help him get by. However, he didn’t help with chores and spent most of his time playing video games. When I asked him to contribute, even just by helping with groceries, he insisted he was “struggling right now” and didn’t owe anything.

After many arguments, I gave him a deadline to move out, hoping it would motivate him to get back on his feet.

Then one morning, I woke up to find his room empty. Not just empty—he was gone. So was my jewelry. And my phone. At first, I thought maybe he went out early, but what made my stomach drop was three chilling words on the mirror in red lipstick. Written across it in red lipstick were the words:

“You shouldn’t have rushed me.”