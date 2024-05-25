I Gave My MIL a Fake House Key and Shamed Her in Front of the Whole Family

Dealing with boundaries can be tough, especially when it comes to family. Our reader shared her story about her overbearing MIL who kept showing up uninvited, using a spare key for emergencies. After one too many close calls, she decided to swap the key for a fake one. The truth came out in front of the entire family.

Our reader sent us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! It’s a tricky situation indeed, and we’re here to give you some advice.

Apologize to your MIL.

The situation is already out in the open, so acknowledge the fake key but apologize for the way it went down. Publicly shaming her wasn’t really the best answer. Explain why you gave her a fake key by saying something like, “I felt uncomfortable with your unannounced visits, especially after what happened.” Mention the naked incident vaguely, without getting into details.

Don’t give in to her demands.

It’s okay to prioritize your comfort and privacy in your own home. Unannounced visits, especially ones that have led to uncomfortable situations like the “naked incident,” can seriously disrupt that sense of security. You have the right to decide who comes into your home and when. Constant stress and feeling unsafe in your own home can take a toll on your mental health.

Move forward.

Instead of dwelling on the past, emphasize your desire for a better solution. “I value having a good relationship with you, but I also need to feel secure in my own home. Can we talk about setting some boundaries for future visits?” Bringing up the past and playing the blame game will only make things worse. Don’t just say no to visits. Offer alternatives that make you comfortable.

Ask your husband for support.

Don’t try to handle this alone. Talk openly and honestly with your husband about how your MIL’s unannounced visits make you feel. Explain your concerns and find solutions together. Your partner can be your biggest ally in setting boundaries and communicating them to your MIL. Don’t expect your MIL to adjust overnight. Be patient and consistent with your boundaries, and hopefully, she’ll change.