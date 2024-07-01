I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
17 Thrilling Stories That Sound Like Fiction, But Are Absolutely Real
In the vast complexity of human experience, there are stories so astonishing they blur the line between reality and imagination. These narratives, rich with improbable twists, daring adventures, and unbelievable coincidences, captivate us because they seem too extraordinary to be true.
- “My little sister and I went camping in the woods when we were kids. We’d seen this bald guy with a blue shirt and a dog walking around, which isn’t unusual for the area. For some reason, though, I just got this tight feeling in my chest, and my sister must have too because we both just gave each other this look. I don’t know what it was that made me do it, but I took a photo of the back of him as he was walking away.
A while later, we see the same guy AGAIN near the lake. He comes over and asks about the tent we’re carrying, where we’ll be setting up, and if we are camping with our dad. We say yes, we’re just going to see him now (a lie). We walked off up a fork in the path until we were out of view, then jumped down a path hidden by the bushes and waited behind them on the parallel trail for a bit.
The guy watched us walk off, pretended to play with his dog until he couldn’t see us, then turned around and ran up the path after us. Thankfully he didn’t see us hidden and carried on up straight where he thought we’d gone. We decided camping was a bad idea and went home.
That evening, my mum showed us a post in the local residents’ group, which was a picture of the same bald guy trying to break into someone’s house.” lavenderacid / Reddit
- “I was at a family gathering, basically a reunion but just for the family. The sky started darkening as a storm was approaching, and all the coolers, chairs, balls, and other kids’ toys, etc. were brought into the building anticipating the rain. The plan was to wait it out since afternoon showers are common just about every day in the summer. Something in the air didn’t feel or smell right, even though it appeared to be just a regular afternoon storm.
The hair on my neck was standing up, and I was in full flight mode. I told my wife to take my daughter and get in the car. My brother-in-law took one look at my face and said, what’s wrong... apparently, I was white as a ghost. It wasn’t even raining yet, and I was in a full-on panic yelling for everyone to leave, something wasn’t right.
I went out to the car and as soon as I was about to turn the key, the tornado sirens went off. Got the hell out of there, as did everyone else. The building we had rented for this family BBQ thing was annihilated.” MatrixVirus / Reddit
- “Wednesday midday run along a beautiful river pathway near my apartment block. About 1km in, I felt people watching me and directly turned around and ran home (even though I did NOT see anybody!). Closed the two magnetic gates leading up to my door and didn’t see anybody around or follow me.
About 10 minutes later, two guys were at my front door trying to push it in. I was luckily on the other side of the door at that moment and pushed it back closed with all my force and began screaming. I managed to security lock the front door and text my apartment block for help. I was on the second floor, and they watched which apartment I went into.
Looking back at the apartment’s security cameras, they were able to see the two guys pull apart the magnetic security gates, two of them! The block then quickly changed the gates to a mechanic lock that cannot be pulled apart.” Odd_Llama800 / Reddit
- “I was driving home from visiting family further south. To get into Fallbrook you have to travel along this long dark and windy street called Mission Road. It’s already a super night, about 11 pm, and it’s a little foggy as well. I’m slowing down and coming around this slight bend in the road, and all of a sudden the hair goes up on my neck, and I feel incredibly anxious.
About 5 seconds later, a young woman jumps out of the brush directly ahead of me on the left-hand side of the road, while waving her arms in the air and gesturing frantically for me to pull over. I swerved a bit to the right, slowing down even further — but I did not stop. She was young, maybe early 20s or even late teens, and a little dirty, and I was immediately conflicted over continuing to drive. But something told me not to stop under any circumstances.
I got further up the road, slowed a little more, and dialed 911 with one shaky hand. The dispatcher said she’d send someone to check, but encouraged me not to feel badly. Apparently, there had already been calls about this girl over the last hour, and they were unable to find her when police followed up. I heard a few weeks later about some carjacking/robbery attempts in the area. Very relieved I listened to my instincts that night.” stillgot1111t / Reddit
- “Standing outside my friend’s house watering their garden while they were away on vacation. Not even 30 seconds after I shut the door and locked it about 6 men started pounding on the door, reaching in the mail slot trying to unlock it, telling me to come out.” gl_zzygod / Reddit
- “I was in Taco Bell with my daughter and I saw a guy come in and back out with a T-shirt over his hand. I told her to dump her tray and get moving. We went out to the car quickly and left. Found out later on the news that the guy robbed the place with the gun hiding under his T-shirt.” YouThinkYouKnowStuff / Reddit
- “Sitting in my friends’ backyard with their two kids, my husband, and another friend, enjoying pizza that my host made. It was a beautiful, clear day with no real wind. We were having a great time, just out of the pool and hungry for pizza when I suddenly felt on edge. I looked straight at the kids (about 8 and 10 or so years old) and just said, ’Get in the house.’
We all scrambled and a second later we heard creaking, and maybe 5 seconds after it started, this big branch fell off of their pine tree onto the table where we were sitting. Thankfully, no one was hurt besides having to pick pine needles out of our pizza. I can only assume that I subconsciously heard the branch starting to give.” tomyownrhythm / Reddit
- “I was hammock camping while riding my motorcycle through Arkansas. I had a dream that I was getting pulled over by the cops on my bike. The flashing lights were super bright in my eyes. As I woke from my dream, I noticed my blue hammock tent was lighting up like flashing police lights!
I immediately felt an adrenaline spike and went into full flight mode. Packed my things up faster than I could even put my boots on. Hopped on my bike in my underwear and rode a mile to the top of the campground where the showers were.
The second I stepped into the shower cabin, the sky opened up and cloud-to-ground lighting started striking trees in the campground every 10–15 seconds. I could have been hit by a lightning strike had I stayed sleeping between two of them.” Doctor_Spacemann / Reddit
- “When we were in our teens, my sister and I were walking our dog in our local forest area, very close to our childhood home. We were about to leave and had just clipped our dog back up when a lady appeared out of nowhere and started chatting to us. She was...odd. She told us her dog would love some socialization with our dog and could we go back with her for five minutes.
What I hadn’t clocked, but my sister had, was that her dog was nowhere to be seen. The lady was almost rounding us up to head back towards the forest when (little did I know) my sister had spotted a van out of the corner of her eye. I was still oblivious at this point.
Suddenly, my sister screamed ’DAD!!’ and to our luck, my dad had finished work and was now out on a run. He started waving and running towards us and as we turned back around the lady had vanished. My sister looks back over at the van and sees the lady closing the passenger door and speeding off. The dog is still nowhere to be seen.” Winter_Commercial400 / Reddit
- “I was scuba diving in Asia — 3 of us went to a reef that hadn’t been dived on before, which bottomed out at 50-70M depth. 5 minutes into the dive, we all got a very bad feeling like we were being watched. I ignored it, but the feeling wouldn’t go away.
Further 10 minutes into the dive, we all watched the silhouette of a white shark glide slowly past, right on the periphery of where we could see. Then glide back in the other direction a minute later. The decompression stop to get out was the scariest 3 minutes of my life.” Playful-Chard5729 / Reddit
- “I was camping in Eastern Arizona with a friend of mine. We found a place probably 14 or 15 miles deep into the forest on small quad/bike trails and set up camp for the night. We put out our fire and go into our tents.
About 15 minutes go by, I’m reading a book on my phone and what can I only describe as a roar sounds like it’s about 50 feet away from our campsite. Never in my life have I been so terrified. My friend and I both get out of our tents, look around (and don’t see anything because it’s dark), but run as fast as we can and just hop in the car.
I will never forget that sound. I’ve seen bears in real life and looked up what a bear roar sounds like, and it was nothing like it. Whatever made that noise didn’t want us there.” Ok_Eggplant3314 / Reddit
- “When I was a teenager, me and some friends were hanging out around midnight. A caravan drives past slowly with a few people looking out the windows, we all look at each other quietly, and the caravan pulls into a nearby parking space. We all get up and walk to our bikes because something feels off.
A few minutes later we heard someone shout and as I turned around about 5 or 6 people were getting out with metal pipes and other things in their hands. We ran so fast, nothing happened, but I’m 99% sure we were about to get beaten and robbed.” Took2mush / Reddit
- “We were driving back from an impromptu family vacation. My husband and I were both driving cars (too many people, not enough alert drivers) and I was following him. We were in the left lane passing a truck and I suddenly had an overwhelming feeling that we needed to slow way down and move over immediately. I called him and told him that we needed to get over, go slower than the truck, and turn our hazards on.
He thought I was a little crazy, but he’s learned to listen to my gut feelings and did it. Suddenly we ran into a freak ice storm and the truck slipped off the road, the car that went past us on the left slid into oncoming traffic, and 3 other cars behind us proceeded to slide off the road. There was a big dip on the side of the road and one of the cars even tipped over. We somehow came through unscathed and made it home safely.” ScoobyScoob / Reddit
- “We had a lemonade stand set up at the end of our driveway, I was maybe 3 but my cousin was in her teens and my older brother was also with us. Some weird dude stopped for lemonade, he seemed friendly but made a weird comment about ‘seeing the engine in his car’ and tried to get me to come to his car door. My cousin picked me up and ran us right back to the house and my mom. Ironically enough, I lived in a small town and my mom was having coffee with one of the local police officers in our home. The guy peeled off before we even got down the driveway but he picked the wrong house that day.” MyToothEnts / Reddit
- “I was around 12 or so and my mom left to run an errand, leaving me alone. Very soon after she left, the doorbell rang. This was weird because we lived on a hill with only two neighbors (we all kept to ourselves) and we just... didn’t get random visitors. Thanks to some conveniently placed picture frames, I could see out the door without being seen. I look out and see a young man I don’t recognize. He’s dressed in a t-shirt and jeans and something just feels... off. So I ignore him and wait for him to leave.
But he doesn’t. Again, this is an isolated hill, I’m alone, and now I’m getting scared. I go and hide and plan to wait for my mom. Except she JUST left, had a few errands to run, and I couldn’t reach the phone without the guy seeing me.
As I’m trying to figure out what to do... my mom comes home. She runs in and asks if I’m okay. She got this random ‘go home NOW’ urge. She hadn’t even run her first errand yet but turned around immediately. Found the guy in our yard and asked what he needed. I guess he muttered something about looking for someone, or something to that effect, and my mom told him to leave. He was acting very strangely and made my mom nervous.” Willowed-Wisp / Reddit
- “I live in an area where tornadoes aren’t common. One day there was a big storm coming. The Weather Channel is giving a tornado watch which in the past, I never put much stock into. I don’t know why but this time was different. I was sitting in my recliner with my German Shepherd at my feet, watching the news closely. I felt for some reason I should wrangle my cats and put them in their carriers in the basement. Worst case scenario I figure, nothing happens and they spent 30 minutes in their carriers, no big deal. I go back to my recliner to continue watching the news when the sky suddenly turns green. Everything feels wrong and surreal.
I tell my wife to get in the basement and I pick up my shep and carry all 105lbs of him kicking and screaming down the narrow basement steps. My feet hit the basement floor and the pressure suddenly drops — we hear a thunderous roar and the windows upstairs shatter. It felt like an eternity in the 30 seconds it lasted. Then there was nothing.
I creep upstairs and peek out the basement door to find every window blown out. The recliner where I had been sitting not three minutes prior was completely covered in shards of glass, which I would have taken to the face if I hadn’t hurried.” smallof2pieces / Reddit
- “My little brother and I were tossing a baseball around near dusk at the bottom of our property, 30 wooded mountain acres WAY in the middle of nowhere. It had gotten dark enough that we were just about to call it quits when we heard the single most horrifying scream we’d ever heard coming from the trees just beyond the edge of the clearing.
Imagine a woman screaming in mortal agony, writhing in the most wretched torment imaginable, every tortured scream from horror movies, war movies, anything you’ve ever heard; nothing compared to this. Even now, decades removed from hearing it, the hair on my arms and neck stands up just thinking of it, and it’s made even worse by the realization of what it was: A mountain lion. Full-grown female mountain lions scream when they’re in heat, and it sounds like a human woman being torn to pieces by the devil himself. To hear that, two kids alone in the dark, in the middle of nowhere, was about as terrifying as it gets.
I grabbed his arm and ran scrambled-fear-levitated up the hill faster than ever before or since.” CaptainNemo42 / Reddit
These narratives not only entertain and astonish but also inspire and provoke thought. They encourage us to embrace the mystery and wonder of life, to be open to the improbable, and to recognize that the most unbelievable stories can indeed be true.