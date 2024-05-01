14 Truly Disturbing Things That Made People Want to Look Away

Helen Hunt, 60, Stuns During Her Latest Appearance, and Her Lips Become the Center of Attention
People
month ago
Disgust is a feeling we usually steer clear of, but sometimes we find ourselves in situations that make us want to gag or run away. People in this article encounter gross experiences that still make them feel sick when they think about them.
We’ve all witnessed strangers doing some pretty strange stuff, but when it comes to ourselves, we’d rather avoid embarrassing situations, especially in crowded places. However, 12 courageous women decided to share their terribly embarrassing moments to prove that these awkward situations are something we all go through.