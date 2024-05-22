Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Surprised the Internet With Her Dance Moves but People Notice One Thing

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt recently wowed social media with her impressive dance moves. Dressed in casual sweats, sneakers, and an oversized tee, Shiloh’s energetic performance has garnered widespread praise.

"Her movement is crazy! Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj," choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter captioned the post. Fans quickly flooded the comments section, commending Shiloh's talent, but also noticing how much she looks like her father. "I see Brad dancing. So much resemblance of him in her expressions," one user exclaimed, while another added, "She will be a future star in the dance world!" This isn't the first time Shiloh's dance skills have caught attention. Back in 2022, Brad Pitt expressed his admiration for his daughter's passion for dance. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Brad said of Shiloh’s love for dance, noting her beauty and skill. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he joked.

Shiloh is one of six children shared by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, alongside Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The Jolie-Pitt family has faced its share of challenges, especially following Brad and Angelina's bitter split. The high-profile couple has been embroiled in lengthy custody battles and disputes over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Despite the turbulence, Angelina has frequently spoken fondly of her children, referring to them as her "best friends." In a 2023 interview, she emphasized the close bond she shares with her brood. “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” she said. Angelina also acknowledged the family's journey toward healing, stating, “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength … we had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from.” The Maleficent star often appears in public with her children, showcasing their tight-knit relationship. Recently, she was seen with daughter Vivienne at the Broadway opening of The Outsiders, which Angelina co-produced.

