Angelina Jolie Is “Unhappy” as Shiloh Chose to Move in to Brad Pitt’s Fancy Mansion

Recent reports have unveiled a significant development concerning Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, casting a spotlight on the intricate dynamics within the Jolie-Pitt family.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has reached a consequential decision: she will be departing from her maternal residence under the care of Angelina Jolie to relocate to her paternal abode, under the roof of Brad Pitt’s fancy mansion, until attaining the age of 18, as per the latest revelations.



However, the news has stirred emotional turbulence within Angelina. She is disheartened by Shiloh’s inclination towards residing with Brad, particularly in light of their tumultuous past. “Naturally, Angelina wasn’t happy,” a source told.



Although Shiloh’s siblings may not share her sentiment towards Brad, a profound connection exists between father and daughter, as relayed by a reliable source.

Angelina’s response to Shiloh’s decision is tinged with reluctance; she acknowledges Shiloh’s autonomy in decision-making as she transitions into adulthood, yet finds the adjustment challenging.



Shiloh’s choice does not stem from discontent with Angelina; rather, it signifies her readiness for change as she approaches adulthood. Despite the shift in living arrangements, Shiloh affirms her intention to maintain regular visits to Angelina and her siblings, thereby ensuring continued familial bonds.

Peter van den Berg / Avalon/Photoshot/East News