"Looks Older Than His Age," Madonna’s Son, Rocco, Leaves Fans Stunned in New Photo

Madonna's son Rocco recently turned 24, and his mother celebrated the occasion in her signature, unique style. The Queen of Pop shared rare photos of her artist son at different stages of his life, accompanied by a heartfelt message. Fans couldn't help but notice how handsome the young man has become.

The 66-year-old shared a series of photos and clips of her son growing up, along with some snaps of him painting. She accompanied her post with a message written in bold, all-caps."HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO." She continued by writing, ''the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises. But through it all —your curiosity, and Artistic Soul, has been the glue that has held us together.'' She closed her message by saying that she loved him and thanking her son for choosing her.

© madonna / Instagram , Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Fans were surprised to see how handsome and grown-up Rocco looks, especially since his public appearances aren't that frequent. One fan remarked, "He reminds me of a young Brando," another noted, "Rocco is an exact half of each of his parents." A third wrote, "Good-looking lad and looks older than his age."

Throughout the years, Madonna has hinted at the challenges in her relationship with Rocco. One notable moment was when, at 15, he chose to live with his father, Guy Ritchie, in the U.K. instead of accompanying his mother on her Rebel Heart Tour in 2015.

Recently, though, Madonna’s relationship with Rocco appears to have improved. In April, the Material Girl singer was photographed with her son at the exhibition of his art collection at a gallery in Miami, Florida.