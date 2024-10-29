15+ People Who Rented a Place and Ended Up With an Unexpected Story

A quiet, tidy tenant who pays on time and an honest landlord make a perfect team. However, this is not always the case in life, and you can run into landlords and tenants with very weird quirks and behavior. Some of them come in to check on the tenant in their absence, while others want to rent an apartment which has a shoe horn.
- My boyfriend and I moved into a rented flat. On the weekend, we decided to hang out at home. We're watching a movie, eating pizza.
Then a hamster comes out from behind the fridge. Runs toward us, grabs the crumbs and runs away. Our jaws dropped.
Apparently, previous tenants had lost this hamster. That's how we got Vinnie, and our new flat became so much cozier with him. © Ward No. 6 / VK
- I rented a room in a flat that was owned by a single lady. She turned out to be very curious. In addition to asking about my life, she also looked through my things.
I noticed that things in my large bag were rearranged, but I kept quiet because I didn't want to make a fuss out of it. Before I went home for a week, I put a note inside my bag on top of my things, "Please don't touch my things."
When I came back, I could see that the bag had been opened. The landlady was angry, but she couldn't say anything, as she would have to confess that she had been going through my stuff. So, I made her stop doing this without a fuss. © 1minimi1 / Pikabu
- When I was looking for a place to rent, a friend showed me an ad which said, "Only with animals." Cool, because I have a cat! I immediately arranged a meeting. I arrived - the flat is cozy, the price is good. I couldn't resist and asked the landlady, "Why only with animals? What's the catch?"
And she said, "It's just everyone follows "no animals" policy. And I'm not against pets. So I thought that people without them can easily find a place." That's how we found a place to live - thanks to people like this! © Not everyone will understand / VK
“Chat with the landlord”
- I was looking for a tenant for my flat. Once a guy in his 20s came to look at it. It's a 1-bedroom flat that has everything for a comfortable life.
We go back into the hall, and he says, "Don't you have a shoe horn?" I was stunned, but said, "Unfortunately." And he replied, "Then this flat's no good," and left. © Overheard / Ideer
- They put up the flat I rented for sale, so I had to move out. I cleaned every corner and left. The next day, the landlady called. I got scared that they'd found something broken.
But she started to thank me for cleaning the place. And then she suddenly said, "How come you're so wonderful and alone? Let me introduce you to a friend of mine." © DrShigella / Pikabu
- I lived with my family in a very old flat. The taps leaked, the floors creaked, the windows were drafty. At night, a whole piece of wallpaper fell off the wall and literally covered us, scaring us terribly.
The next morning we decided to put up new wallpaper at our own expense, so that it would be a little nicer to live there. The landlady, when she came to collect the money again, said with a nice smile that now the flat looked fresher and, of course, could no longer be rented for that "little" money that we paid, so she raised our rent. © Podsushano / VK
- On the payment day, the landlady came with a bag of bathroom supplies. There was shampoo without aggressive sulfates, which could damage the bathtub coating, and other things for washing and scrubbing the bathtub.
She explained that the bathtub should be washed after every bath and wiped dry with a special cloth. And taking a shower every day is a silly habit. That's when the era of lying began. We bathed every day, but while one of us was taking a bath, the other one was sitting on guard at the window.
One day I woke up at 5 a.m. and realized there was someone in the flat. And yes, it was her scrubbing the bathtub. It turned out that today was some holiday, and the flat should be cleaned, but we worked and wouldn't have time. We stayed there for about 6 months. © MeriSky / Pikabu
- I've been renting a flat from the same landlord for 3 years. He is good, adequate, allowed me to have a cat, never comes without asking. Recently, I wrote a post on social media that I'd lost my job and was open to vacancies. So, I had to figure out how to distribute the money to pay for the rent, and for all other expenses.
The owner, apparently, read my post, called me and said that I could skip the next month payment because he knew I lost my job. I felt so embarrassed. But his offer was so timely. As soon as I get my first salary, I will try to pay for 2 months at once. © Not everyone will understand / VK
- The house was clean, with a bathroom, normal furniture. The old landlady warned us that we should save water and electricity. We came in the evening, and she met us right at the doorstep with the words, "Why did you leave the lights on?"
We thought that maybe we had left the lights on in a hurry and apologized. The next day, the story repeated. On the 3rd day, the landlady made a scandal. It turned out that she was referring to the diode on the laptop, which signaled that it was switched on. © Vanig / Pikabu
- I had a landlord that was taking my rent money, then NOT paying his mortgage. He did that so long our place was foreclosed on and suddenly for sale. I figured this out on the day when somebody hammered a ‘For Sale: Foreclosed’ sign in my front yard. © phatmexican13 / Reddit
- A typical landlord, "Are you going to have guests over? Absolutely not!"
My landlord, "Are you going to have guests over? Are there men among them? Will they stay for the night? Let them stay, they'll help to replace the fridge!" © nn_astel / Twitter
- I rented a flat with my wife, and once we had to leave for a month. There was a lot of money in the flat, so we installed a camera just in case. A couple of days later, we watched the footage and were stunned to see our owners walking around the flat.
When we came back, we immediately confronted them. And they were like, "We were just passing by, so we decided to come in." © Unknown author / Pikabu
- I sometimes want to go back to my former home. For 6 years, I lived in a rented flat where I fell in love, got married, and had a baby. Everything was in that flat: both sorrows and joys. And then the landlord increased the rent a lot, and we had to buy our own place through a mortgage, but I don't like it there.
Sometimes I go for a walk and look through the windows to see how the new tenants live and what renovations the landlord has done. Weird? Yes. But curiosity takes me over! © Overheard / Ideer
