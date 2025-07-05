Birth Control Pills Might Change Who Women Are Attracted To, Study Finds

During your natural cycle, estrogen and progesterone are constantly shifting, influencing everything from your mood to who you find irresistible. But when you’re on birth control, those hormone levels are stabilized, preventing ovulation and keeping you from experiencing the natural hormone peaks that typically occur during your cycle.

Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Some sources suggest that, as a result, women on birth control might shift their focus when it comes to attraction. They might find themselves drawn to a more cooperative partner, one who’s supportive and ready to help with childcare.

Moreover, studies show that women who used the pill when choosing a partner tend to pick men with less masculine features. In contrast, women who weren’t on hormonal contraception at the time were more likely to choose partners with more traditionally masculine faces.

Looks like birth control may act like a filter on your natural preferences. It’s not just about the physical traits you’re attracted to; it’s about the deeper, instinctive pull toward what you might see as a "perfect match"—someone who fits the role of a supportive, long-term partner rather than someone with traits that might be better suited to short-term attraction.