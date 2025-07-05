Birth Control Pills Might Change Who Women Are Attracted To, Study Finds
When it comes to birth control, most women think about preventing pregnancy, but what if we told you that your contraceptive pill might be affecting more than just your reproductive system? Looks like it might be altering who you’re attracted to—and it could even impact the long-term dynamics of your relationships. In this article, we explore this fascinating link between birth control and attraction, revealing how a simple pill might influence your romantic preferences in ways you never expected.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE FROM YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
Hormones play a big role in how we choose our partners.
During your natural cycle, estrogen and progesterone are constantly shifting, influencing everything from your mood to who you find irresistible. But when you’re on birth control, those hormone levels are stabilized, preventing ovulation and keeping you from experiencing the natural hormone peaks that typically occur during your cycle.
Now, here’s where it gets interesting. Some sources suggest that, as a result, women on birth control might shift their focus when it comes to attraction. They might find themselves drawn to a more cooperative partner, one who’s supportive and ready to help with childcare.
Moreover, studies show that women who used the pill when choosing a partner tend to pick men with less masculine features. In contrast, women who weren’t on hormonal contraception at the time were more likely to choose partners with more traditionally masculine faces.
Looks like birth control may act like a filter on your natural preferences. It’s not just about the physical traits you’re attracted to; it’s about the deeper, instinctive pull toward what you might see as a "perfect match"—someone who fits the role of a supportive, long-term partner rather than someone with traits that might be better suited to short-term attraction.
If you’ve ever felt like you were “dating differently” while on birth control, you’re not alone.
Women do report a change in the kinds of men they find attractive after stopping birth control:
- While I was on birth control, my first husband had no ambition, was totally out of shape, expected me to be the breadwinner while he was a “musician” (I was), and had a more in-depth “getting ready” routine than me.
Aspects of him were SUPER feminine, while others were just... extremely undesirable “typical” male traits. He also just treated me terribly.
I came off BC and married my now husband, who is the most masculine man I’ve ever met. He has a great job and works so hard to provide for our family. He takes care of himself but doesn’t spend more time on his hair than me. He has a beard and actual survival skills. © grandeicedcovfefe / Reddit
- On birth control, I married a man who couldn’t change a light bulb if his life depended on it. A man once bumped into me, and he said nothing. He was out of shape, terrible job, and cheater.
Came off birth control, got divorced, and am now married to an incredibly handsome man, hardworking, fixes everything in our home, and handles all our outdoor chores. I’ve never carried our groceries or built a thing from IKEA, also gainfully employed. © skinnyl0vexx / Reddit
If you’re currently on birth control or considering it, it’s worth reflecting on how it might impact your relationships—not just while you’re using it, but also in the long term. Understanding the science behind these hormonal changes can give you a better sense of how birth control may influence who you’re attracted to and how those preferences might evolve.
While birth control is a highly effective tool for reproductive health, being aware of its potential effects on attraction can help you make more informed decisions about your relationships. It’s not just about choosing the right partner—sometimes, it’s about understanding how your body’s hormonal signals are shaping your choices.
