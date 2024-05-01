“Looks Unreal,” Demi Moore Stuns in a Sheer Dress at 61 and Shocks Fans

Joining in the trend of wearing sheer dresses, Demi Moore turned heads at a recent fashion event. The actress paired the dress with black underwear and looked younger than ever.

Demi’s youthful bold look.

The 61-year-old actress wore a sequin-covered gown with black underwear and minimal makeup. For Dolce & Gabbana’s 40th anniversary party, Demi Moore chose a long, transparent black dress that was adorned with shiny decorations from top to bottom. The dress had a simple shape, full sleeves, and a modest neckline.

Moore looked radiant, with the dress’s sequins shimmering in the light. She wore this over basic black undergarments and added a pair of simple black heels with straps. Choosing to let her dress be the center of attention, Moore didn’t wear any jewelry. Her makeup was light and natural, highlighting her features with soft-pink lipstick and bold mascara.

Her appearance gained praise.

Her beautiful dark hair was the perfect complement to her outfit, worn straight and parted down the middle, falling gracefully to her waist. Fans poured in praise for Demi’s youthful, radiant look. “You look so amazing, and I love how you haven’t needed around with your face like lots of others,” commented one. “She looks unreal for her age. BRAVO,” added another.

Demi previously denied having surgery.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/East News , Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Demi Moore addressed the speculation about her undergoing plastic surgery. She clarified in an old interview, “I have had something done but it’s not on my face.” She left open the possibility of future procedures by adding, “Maybe one day I’ll go under the knife.” Moore expressed her frustration with the ongoing rumors, stating, “It just irritates me that people are constantly saying how much I’ve spent on plastic surgery.”

Before Moore’s appearance, Katy Perry also embraced the see-through fashion trend. Check out her photos here.