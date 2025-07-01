15 Witty Comebacks That Were So Sharp, They Silenced the Room

When I was a kid, I played outside a lot with neighbor kids. One day, one kid chased me to be mean, tripped and fell on the ground. He told his mom. His mother walked to our house, furious about what ’’I’’ had done with her kid.

When I told my mom the truth, the other kids (that followed her) confirmed it. When the woman realized she was wrong, she threatened to send her husband after my mom. My divorced mom said the glorious sentence, “Go ahead and send him. You won’t get him back.”

She walked away immediately, and we never heard from her again. © Lifeonarope / Reddit