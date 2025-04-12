They Threatened to Throw Me Out of the Plane Because My Cat Was Meowing

I was like, “Are you serious?” I’ve never heard this before. We fly with him a lot, and she’s like, “If you can’t get him to stop, we’ll have to ask you to deplane.” The first thought, I didn’t say this, but I was like, “So if parents have kids that are crying, do we make them deplane? Like, how is this any different?” But I did not say that. I did not go there. I was just like, “Um, okay.”

So now we’re panicked. No one said anything to this flight attendant, we’ve been on the plane for that little amount of time. This flight attendant just, I don’t know if they don’t like cats or what, but I could not believe how quickly this all happened, and I’m shocked again.

It’s five in the morning. We barely got any sleep, so now we’re panicked, trying to get Gus to be quiet while everyone’s boarding and making noise around us so we don’t get kicked off this flight. But I also, I’m like, “There’s no way that this is a rule.” I’ve never heard this before.