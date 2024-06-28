15+ Times When a Simple Cleaning Turned Into a Family Drama

Paris Jackson Covered Her Body in Makeup to Hide Her 80+ Tattoos for the Grammys, Here’s Why
People
4 months ago
Most people don't enjoy living in a mess, but when it comes to cleaning, opinions differ. Some find washing floors or doing the dishes relaxing, while others dread the sight of sponges and mops. The individuals in our article aren't always thrilled about cleaning, and some of their experiences are so wild that you'll be torn between laughing and giving them a comforting hug.
Some folks are shocked if someone doesn't clean their house daily or mix colors in the laundry. Many things might be deemed inappropriate by others. Here are 14 people sharing socially "unacceptable" things we shouldn't feel ashamed of.