I Said I Love Animals More Than Kids, and Now HR Got Involved

“So we were in the break room chatting about pets, and someone joked, ‘Wait until you have kids—you’ll forget all about your dog.’

I laughed and said, ‘Honestly? I love animals more than kids. At least they don’t throw tantrums in Target.’

Everyone laughed—except one coworker, who got super quiet.

Next thing I know, I’m getting called into HR. Apparently, someone filed a ‘hostile environment’ complaint, saying my comment was ‘insensitive to parents.’

I didn’t insult anyone. I didn’t name names. I just stated a preference.

HR told me to ‘consider how my words could impact team morale.’

Guess I forgot the first rule of the modern workplace: honesty is fine... until it offends someone’s parenting.

But for the record? My dog still listens better than half the toddlers I know.”