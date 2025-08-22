I Refused to Pay for My Grandson, My DIL’s Vicious Reaction Shocked Me



Hello Bright Side!



My grandson came to visit me over the weekend, which I was really happy about. We don’t get to spend a lot of time together even though we live in same city, so I was looking forward to hanging out. The next day, my daughter-in-law called and asked if I could take him to a nearby café and wait there with him for a bit while she ran some errands. She said she’d meet us there soon.

I figured it’d be a quick stop. We got to the café and sat down, but after 10–15 minutes, my grandson started getting hungry. I told him to wait for his mom, but he started whining, you know, children these days...

So I called my daughter-in-law to check how far she was. I was in disbelief when she told me to wait a bit longer and calm him down however I could. People were staring. It was soo uncomfortable. I had no choice, but to give in and order him some food. He calmed down once he started eating. Finally, when my daughter-in-law arrived, I leaned over and handed her the bill. She looked at it, surprised.

“I can’t believe you. You’re his grandmother, and you can’t even spend a little on him? How stingy can you be?” she said.



I explained that I wasn’t being stingy, I just hadn’t expected to spend money that day. She paid, clearly irritated, and left with him.

Now I feel really weird about it. I don’t mind treating my grandson at all, I do it all the time when I plan to. But I thought this was just about watching him for a bit, not a lunch date. Was I really wrong here?

I feel kind of bad but also a bit blindsided.



Best regards,

Grandma Ellie.