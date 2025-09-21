I Refused to Let My MIL Eat Meat Under My Roof — My House, My Rules

"Hi Bright Side,



I’ve been a vegetarian for years, and my golden rule is no meat in my house. When my mother-in-law moved in after knee surgery, I made that boundary crystal clear. She smiled sweetly and said, “Of course, dear.”

But soon I started finding greasy pans shoved in the dishwasher, fast-food wrappers hidden in the trash, and one night I caught her microwaving chicken wings in my kitchen. When I confronted her, she shrugged: “You can’t control everyone. This isn’t just your house.

The next day, she told my husband I was ‘policing’ her and making her feel unwelcome. Instead of backing me up, he said I was being ‘too rigid’ and should just ‘let her live.’ Then he dropped the bomb — if I couldn’t compromise, maybe I should be the one to stay elsewhere until things cooled off.

The following morning, I walked downstairs and saw a suitcase by the door. For a second, I thought my mother-in-law had packed to leave. But when I looked closer, I realized it wasn’t hers — it was mine. My husband had packed it for me.

What should I do?

Emylin”