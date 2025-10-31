I Refused to Give Up My Extra Plane Seat to a Kid — Things Escalated Quickly

“Hi, <strong>Bright Side,

So, this is what happened to me on a flight and I sincerely need opinions on whether I’m wrong here.

I’m on the heavier side, and for longer flights, I’ve learned it’s better for everyone if I just buy an extra seat. It’s expensive, sure, but it means I can travel comfortably without invading anyone’s space.

This Thanksgiving, I flew across the country to visit my sister and her kids. Everything was smooth until a woman with a small girl, maybe three years old, stopped at my row. Without so much as a ‘please,’ she told me to move over so her daughter could take the other seat. I calmly explained that I’d purchased both seats for myself. She huffed, called me selfish, and flagged down a flight attendant.

The attendant asked if I might ‘make an exception,’ but I politely refused and showed my two boarding passes. Apparently, the child was ticketed as a lap infant, which meant the mother wasn’t entitled to another seat anyway. Eventually, she had to sit with her daughter in her lap, fuming the whole flight.

I got glares, muttered insults, and even one passenger whispering that I ‘lacked compassion’ and that ‘karma will hit me soon.’ Maybe I did, or maybe I just refused to apologize for taking up the space I paid for.”