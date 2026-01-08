I Refused to Include My DIL’s Son at Christmas—He’s Not Even My Grandson

Dear Bright Side,

My son and DIL got married less than a year ago, and I really tried to be supportive even though she has a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship. They don’t have any kids together, and from the sound of it they aren’t planning on having any either.

It’s a disappointment since he is my oldest and I really want a biological grandchild, but that’s not my decision to make. In the spirit of the season, I invited the whole family for a Christmas dinner at my house. I called my DIL during my shopping trip and things took a nasty turn.

I was in a rush, so I told my DIL, “Your son isn’t welcome. He isn’t family.” I didn’t have time to elaborate. My DIL lost it. She said that I was cruel and selfish. That this was some kind of trick to get them to give me a biological grandchild.