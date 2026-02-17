Call an employment attorney, see if you can sue him for stress related illness, because of his actions. I don't know if that is something you can do, but watching him squirm a bit, won't do any harm. GET WELL SOON 🙏
My Boss Tried to Cut My Sick Pay While I Was Hospitalized—My Response Silenced Him
Workplace rights, employees’ sick leave policies, and HR conflicts can get complicated fast, especially when health emergencies enter the picture. Being hospitalized is stressful enough without worrying about job security or office pay. One reader shared a story about standing firm during a serious illness and discovering that sometimes companies act very differently once the facts come to light.
Hey Bright Side,
I recently went through something honestly terrifying. I got hit with a serious virus that doctors still can’t fully identify. It escalated quickly and landed me in the hospital for more than a week.
My oxygen levels were unstable, I was hooked up to monitors nonstop, and even basic things like texting took effort. Still, I made sure to notify my boss right away that I’d be out for medical reasons. I thought that was the responsible thing to do.
Three days into my hospital stay, the door suddenly opened and in walked my manager. No concern, no “how are you feeling?” Just irritation. He looked around, saw me awake, and said, “You seem perfectly fine. You definitely could’ve joined that 30-minute client call.”
I was honestly too exhausted to respond properly. Then he added that he had contacted HR to deny my sick pay because I was “unavailable without justification.” Hearing that while lying in a hospital bed was surreal.
What he didn’t realize was that I’d already submitted all my admission paperwork, medical notes, and doctor certifications directly through the company’s official system the same day I was hospitalized. Finance had reviewed everything quickly and approved my sick pay before he even showed up. Apparently his attempt to block it actually triggered questions internally about why he was intervening in a medically documented leave.
Now I’m recovering, but the whole situation still bothers me. I tried to act professionally and protect myself, yet it somehow turned into a workplace drama while I was literally sick in a hospital bed.
I’d really love some honest advice from readers. Did I handle this the right way, or should I have done something differently?
Best wishes,
Mark K.
Dear Bright Side readers, we want to hear from you: What would you have done if you were in Mark’s shoes? Would you have tried to defend your medical status from a hospital bed, or would you have let your documentation do the talking? Share your advice in the comments, we would love to hear them.
Next article to read: 10 Hospital Workers Who Prove a Kind Heart Is a Powerful Medicine