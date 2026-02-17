My Boss Tried to Cut My Sick Pay While I Was Hospitalized—My Response Silenced Him

Hey Bright Side,

I recently went through something honestly terrifying. I got hit with a serious virus that doctors still can’t fully identify. It escalated quickly and landed me in the hospital for more than a week.

My oxygen levels were unstable, I was hooked up to monitors nonstop, and even basic things like texting took effort. Still, I made sure to notify my boss right away that I’d be out for medical reasons. I thought that was the responsible thing to do.