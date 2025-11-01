HE is YOUR KID, your granddaughter is HIS KID. If you try too hard you're overbearing, if you don't try hard enough you're cold. You can't win sometimes. Especially if they aren't willing to talk to you about what they perceive as the problem. Volunteer at a hospital children's ward, or a library. There's plenty of kids who would LOVE TO HAVE A GRANDMA. With time maybe your son will tell you what his problem is.
My DIL Convinced My Son I’m Not Fit to Be a Grandma, I’m Heartbroken
Retirement is supposed to be a time to relax and make more memories with your loved ones. That’s exactly what Margaret was looking forward to. But things took a strange turn when her son and daughter-in-law suddenly started acting distant. And when Margaret finally uncovered what had been going on, it broke her heart.
Dear Bright Side,
I’m 64 and recently retired. My days felt a bit empty, so I offered to help my son, Jake, and daughter-in-law, Beth, with the kids. Daycare pickups, babysitting, anything they needed.
At first, they seemed thrilled. Then, one day, it all stopped. I’d send messages like, “Do you need me to pick up the kids?” and get short replies: “We’re good, thanks.”
Then my cousin messaged me, asking if I’d done something to upset them. Apparently, my DIL told people I was “too overbearing.” When I confronted my son, he sighed and said, “Mom, you’re always trying to take over. She feels like she’s being replaced.”
That night, I wrote a long message to Beth. I told her how sorry I was if I’d made her feel anything but supported. I explained that all my “suggestions” came from love, not control. She never responded.
The real blow came last weekend. It was my granddaughter’s birthday, and I wasn’t invited. I only found out through the photos my cousin sent me. I called my son and asked why. He said, “Mom, we just needed a smaller gathering this year.” But I could hear the guilt in his voice.
Part of me wants to show up one day, just to say hi, to let the kids know Grandma’s still here. But another part says I should give them space. Should I reach out again, or is that just proving my DIL right?
Sincerely,
Margaret
Thanks so much for opening up, Margaret. We know how hard it can be to rebuild family connections. It takes time, patience, and heart. Don’t lose hope. Take a look at the advice we’ve shared; it might help you find a way to move forward and bring a bit of peace to your situation.
- Let time and consistency do some healing. You’ve already done a kind thing by apologizing, and even if it wasn’t met with a reply, it still planted a seed. A small gesture, like sending a card on your granddaughter’s next milestone, with no pressure or guilt in the message, can go a long way. Let them see that your love is steady, not conditional.
- Create a boundaries talk just with your son. Since Beth hasn’t responded, and your son still communicates with you, consider sitting down with him to talk. Ask him to help you see what specific things felt like “taking over” from Beth’s point of view. Even if some things seem small to you, understanding how she received them could give you clarity. This also allows your son to feel involved, not stuck in the middle. If you truly listen, it may open a door for future conversations with Beth as well.
- Offer to redefine the role you play. Maybe instead of babysitting or pickups, there’s another role you can offer that feels less intrusive to Beth. Could you help by dropping off meals once a week, or starting a “grandma story time” tradition through FaceTime? Present it as an option, not an expectation.
- Create space for yourself without giving up on the relationship. This situation is heartbreaking, but it doesn’t define you. While you’re giving them the space they seem to want, try filling your own days with meaning again. Volunteering, hobbies, old friends, or travel. You can love your grandkids deeply and love yourself enough to wait until the time is right.
