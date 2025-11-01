My DIL Convinced My Son I’m Not Fit to Be a Grandma, I’m Heartbroken

Dear Bright Side,

I’m 64 and recently retired. My days felt a bit empty, so I offered to help my son, Jake, and daughter-in-law, Beth, with the kids. Daycare pickups, babysitting, anything they needed.

At first, they seemed thrilled. Then, one day, it all stopped. I’d send messages like, “Do you need me to pick up the kids?” and get short replies: “We’re good, thanks.”